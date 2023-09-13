DeSantis To Cut Disney World’s Budget By Over $3 Million

As a result of the new board in charge of the Walt Disney World property, Disney may be losing millions.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) will discuss a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday evening. This is the same board that now oversees the Walt Disney World Resort property, thanks to a state takeover earlier this year. Previously, Walt Disney World essentially acted on its own terms. This all came to a halt when Gov. DeSantis stripped Disney of its Reedy Creek Improvement District. This district oversees the entire Walt Disney World area, including EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Disney World’s two water parks, and Disney Springs.

During the meeting, the CFTOD is expected to discuss and adopt the proposed budget, which includes a $3.1 million cut to road repair and maintenance at and around the Walt Disney World Resort.

A portion of the document shares more on the budget, stating, “Repairs and maintenance services decreased due to option to due [sic] less paving rehab.” In 2023, the District, which was then under Disney’s control, budgeted $18.3 million and spent just $16.6. The CFTOD proposes $13.4 million for 2024.

The CFTOD Board plans to hold the meeting at 5:05 p.m. on September 13.

The specific roadways that are owned by CFTOD include World Drive but may expand to Buena Vista Drive, Osceola Parkway, Western Way, and EPCOT Center Drive, all popular roadways that see constant traffic.

All of this is just the latest in the ongoing saga involving both Florida and The Walt Disney Company. This dates back to 2022 when The Walt Disney Company, then led by former CEO Bob Chapek, inadvertently declared war on Gov. DeSantis after criticizing his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The two parties are entangled in a war that may not be needed for several years, with both filing lawsuits against each other in the wake of the creation of the CFTOD.

Disney has been the target of multiple threats, not just from Gov. DeSantis but other conservative politicians and lawmakers. Some proposed to strip Disney of its “no-fly zones” above both Disneyland and Walt Disney World as punishment for speaking out against the bill. Some have even gone so far as to call those at The Walt Disney Company “groomers,” a term that seemingly has lost all meaning. Recently, the Walt Disney World Resort has been the location of multiple white nationalist protests, with dozens of demonstrators waving offensive flags and banners. A Florida man was eventually arrested after taking part in a protest earlier this summer.

