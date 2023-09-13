Severely Dehydrated Guest Blames Walt Disney World for Suffering

A guest accused Walt Disney World Resort of dehydrating guests and intentionally depriving them of basic necessities, including water.

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth. It boasts four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), two water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park), dozens of Resort hotels, and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district.

As unforgettable as Disney vacations are, they’re hot. Central Florida is known for hot, humid weather practically year-round. Walking through theme parks takes a lot of energy, especially with little ones. And one recent guest wasn’t pleased with their ability to stay hydrated in the heat.

“I just got back from a wonderful 4 day trip at Disney World (all 4 parks),” Reddit user u/EducationalUnit9614 began. “I had an amazing time with my 4 year old daughter and will be coming back. However, the one thing that I was disappointed with was the lack of decent drinking water in the parks.”

“They preach about staying hydrated at rope drop, but I guess that means shelling out $5 for a water bottle every time you get thirsty,” they continued. “I spent a lot of money on stuff and I don’t mind paying because its [sic.] an amusement park, but water should be provided as part of the ticket.”

“I work at a Public State University and there are literally 4 to 5 filtered drinking water bottle fillers on each floor of every building on campus, and its [sic.] not a small school,” the guest argued. “Its [sic.] ridiculous that I was only able to find 1 at Magic Kingdom in the Pinnochio restaurant and I had to ask several Cast Members and I found this one by blind luck.”

Even when the guest found free water, they were disappointed by the quality.

“The filtered bottle filler station in the restaurant provided significantly better tasting water,” they said. “Most Cast Members that I asked pointed me to water fountains that had no pressure, the water dribbled out and would not go high enough to fill a cup or bottle and the water tasted like rotten eggs. Disney as a 150 billion dollar company can do better than this.”

Though food and merchandise can be expensive at Disney Parks, buying a $5+ Dasani, Smartwater, or Coca-Cola product isn’t the only option. All Quick Service restaurants and Starbucks offer free cups of iced and filtered tap water, and water bottle filling stations/water fountains are available near bathrooms throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.