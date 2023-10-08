“I Was Very Wrong,” Guest Forced to Strip at Disney World

A guest recently discovered the high cost of ignorance after being forced to strip at Walt Disney World Resort. What an embarrassing memory.

Spooktacular celebrations are taking over Walt Disney World Resort, with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party filling the Magic Kingdom with Halloween delight when the sun goes down on select nights during the season, bringing unique entertainment offerings — including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade — treats for guests of all ages, and the chance to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and some of your favorite Disney characters dressed in their spookiest Halloween costumes.

But Magic Kingdom is restored to its iconic self when the sun comes up. It is home to timeless attractions, heartwarming character interactions, unforgettable entertainment offerings, dining locations serving mouth-watering delights, shops filled with irresistible merchandise, and so much more.

Of course, keeping Magic Kingdom, and all of Disney World, as the Most Magical Place on Earth requires the hard work of thousands of Disney cast members in all the areas of the theme parks, as well as the cooperation of all guests to abide by the rules of the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

Unfortunately, a guest found out, rather unpleasantly, that guests unaware of theme park rules must face the consequences of their choices, costing her an embarrassing moment and a story that will last a lifetime.

Instagram user @joys_world_101 recently shared her experience during and after being escorted by Disney security cast members minutes after entering EPCOT as one of the people with her recorded her repeatedly saying she was in trouble and had to walk beside the “Disney police.

The video might be confusing to many, but those who know could immediately tell why the guest was being escorted. No, it was not because “she was wearing nothing under” her outfit, as the person recording her mentioned. However, the poor, unfortunate soul was forced to strip out of her outfit.

In a follow-up video, the guest detailed that she had trouble scanning her ticket when entering the park and that a cast member asked her to wait once she could scan it. She thought another cast member had been called to help her with her ticket, but “soon I found out I was very wrong,” commented the parkgoer.

The guest mentioned that the cast member asked her age, and after saying she was twenty, she was asked if she had a change of clothes with her. “Of course I didn’t! Why would I bring an extra change of clothes to Disney?” the upset guest continued, commenting that she was then made aware that guests above a certain age are not allowed to wear costumes to the parks, which she clearly was unaware of.

She excused herself by saying that she had attended Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party the night before and saw guests of all ages dressed in costumes, which made her assume it was okay to wear a costume inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy to EPCOT the next day, surely to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, one of EPCOT’s most recent attractions.

Unfortunately, as the person recording the original video mentioned, the group missed their reservation due to this incident, as the guest was forced to strip out of her costume inside a private changing room, likely in an area inaccessible to most guests, and put on an outfit she surely had to purchase, as Disney World modified its policies due to an abusive TikTok trend.

The unlucky parkgoer did not share more details about her experience but surely learned (the hard way) that she won’t need to pack a costume for her next trip to Disney World unless she has tickets to one of the exclusive events that allow adults to dress up as their favorite characters. You can click here to watch @joys_world_101’s original video.

The guest likely received countless comments from the Disney community — many of which probably came from intense “Disney adults” — weighing in on the incident and letting her know, kindly or not so politely, that adults are not allowed to wear costumes when visiting Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — as she turned off the comment section in all three videos depicting her experience. However, this is purely speculative.

While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party — which price has skyrocketed — allows guests of all ages to dress up as their favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, or any other frightfully fun idea they might have, Magic Kingdom, and all of the Orlando-based Disney Parks don’t allow any guest 14 years and older to wear a costume during regular operating hours.

It is vital that guests are aware of Disney World’s rules and regulations before they visit the Orlando Disney Resort, as failing to comply with them could result in an unpleasant interaction with Disney security — as it happened for this unlucky guest — and could get guests kicked out of the park, banned for life, or even arrested. You can click here to learn more about the rules and regulations at Walt Disney World Resort.

What do you think of this incident? Were you aware that guests 14 years and older could not wear costumes at any Disney Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.