Professional Nude Photoshoot Takes Place at Disney World

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they expect many things — none of which involve witnessing a nude photoshoot in the Most Magical Place on Earth.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because Guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

Since you are on private property when you are at Walt Disney World Resort, you must also adhere to the rules and regulations set out by the company. Failure to do so will have you removed from the property, potentially banned for life, and potentially, a run-in with the authorities, depending on the severity of the situation. While at Disney World, Guests must adhere to the dress code implemented by the theme park, which has been an ongoing issue in the past.

Walt Disney World Resort’s official dress code policy reads, in part:

Inappropriate Attire Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions:

Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.

Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

Unfortunately, it did become a trend on social media, especially TikTok to see if you can get dress-coded while walking into Disney World, and by giving a voucher to get a free shirt. That trend was quickly abused, and now, Disney will no longer offer a solution to the problem but will tell Guests to just leave and return when they are wearing the appropriate attire.

Now, it has been reported that “A lady [was] lifting her dress with no panties on while someone with a giant professional-looking camera took pictures of her”. Of course, taking photos of genitalia whilst in Magic Kingdom or any other Disney Park (or public Disney location) is strictly prohibited. An action like this will not only get you removed from the property, but will also severely affect those around you. Guests must also remember that this is a kid-friendly park, and nudity has no place at Disney.

It seems that showing private parts is more common at Disney than one may think; as another Guest said, “Everyone was waiting for the parade, and some lady on the other side of the street sat down in a skirt with no underwear, just flashing everyone on our side.” In this case, it seems that the exposure was accidental. We have also seen an increase in” internet girls flashing for pictures,” according to Guests and reports.

Please remember, there are professional Photopass photographers at Disney trained to take fantastic photos of Guests, fully clothed.

