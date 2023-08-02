Father Strips Son on Disney World Ride, Lets Him Pee on Other Guests

We’re experts in inappropriate Guest behavior at Inside the Magic, and much of it occurs on attractions. Some incidents involve arguments over taking flash photos on the Haunted Mansion or trying to retrieve a lost item from a restricted area on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Other Guests have been caught jumping out of a moving Splash Mountain log or physically fighting on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. There’s always something to see on a Walt Disney World ride… and it’s not always what Imagineers intended!

All Guests are promised a magical attraction experience, whether they wait in standby queues, hop in the single rider line, or purchase Disney Genie+/Individual Lightning Lanes. But some Guests feel the money they’ve paid for tickets entitles them to do whatever they want at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This week, Reddit user u/crissy_kiep shared a horrifying experience with another family on Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean – A Walt Disney World Ride

This classic boat ride at Disneyland and Walt Disney World inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. “Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads.

“Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’ Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town.”

Inappropriate Behavior

“We had a guy on Pirates allow his (what looked like) 9 year old son stand up and pee off the side of the boat right before the drop,” the Guest recalled. “We were p*ssed (pun intended) because although we’ve ridden that ride a million times, there are so many families who only get one shot at Disney.”

“We reported them to the [Cast Member] when we got off and she was so confused about what she should do,” they continued. “I didn’t want to ride it again. I didn’t need that, but I did expect those parents to receive some sort of reprimand. It’s dangerous and disrespectful and disgusting.”

While the boy didn’t urinate directly on fellow Guests, cross-contamination is likely. The witness reported that the incident occurred right before Pirates of the Caribbean’s iconic drop, meaning that the boy peed into the same water that splashed back onto the boat full of Guests.

“The little splash happens right after the kid wizzed and all of us were just trying not to think about it and praying that the volume of water + amount of chemicals would be sufficient to dissipate it,” the Guest wrote.

