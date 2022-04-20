Guest Illegally Broke Into Disney, Climbed Mountain and Touched Animatronic

One Guest received a lifetime ban from Disney after illegally trespassing multiple times on famous Disney World attractions.

Matt Sonswa, an “urban explorer”, has made quite a name for himself over the years after repeatedly breaking into Disney World, filming his expeditions and discoveries on the way. We covered one of Sonswa’s previous excursions on Big Thunder Mountain at the Magic Kingdom, but there is also a video of him climbing another famous Disney mountain.

Expedition Everest is an impressive attraction that towers above the rest of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Since it opened 16 years ago, it has given millions of Guests thrills, chills, and close encounters with the legendary yeti who can be found on the ride in the form of a ginormous audio-animatronic. This figure was a challenge for Disney and at the time, was the most complex audio-animatronic in the entire world. Unfortunately, the figure experienced issues very soon after the ride opened and now operates in a mode that limits the movement of the robot considerably.

Fans of the Disney Parks and the ride have surely wondered what the yeti looks like up close but Sonswa took this ambition to the next level by sneaking onto the ride and getting so close to the figure that he was able to touch it. The video was posted at the start of 2020 but Sonswa appears to continue these types of “urban exploration” videos”. You can see the full video here.

Sonswa has other videos as well, showing numerous abandoned and defunct areas of Disney such as Discover Island, River Country, Disney Quest, Cranium Command, and more. Sonswa is most likely the only Disney fan to have been banned from Disney World not once, but twice for his illegal actions.

On his first trespass notice, he was basically given a warning that did not include any legal action, but after he was caught trespassing in Disney Quest, things became more severe. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing and felony burglary. Because Disney is located on private property, they are able to operate under their own rules and regulations, and when Guests disobey those rules, Disney may choose to involve legal action, which they did the second time around.

In the past, we have seen Disney ban multiple Guests for filming backstage so it is not surprising to hear Sonswa is no longer allowed on Disney property. If you take a look at the rules set out by Walt Disney World, we can see that Sonswa broke multiple rules that Disney obviously takes very seriously. As you read, Sonswa has had legal action taken against him, which should serve as reason enough for others to recognize the severity of his actions, and why no one should ever follow suit. Please be sure to always know if you can follow the rules and regulations set out by any Disney theme park before entering. If you are unable to follow them, it is best to not return until you are able to.

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

A Word of Warning Some parts of Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may be scary for children. This attraction features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places and frightening creature effects.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.