Police Called To Disney Dozens of Times For Theft, Assault, and Battery

The details of police reports were just revealed for the past month at the Disney Resort in Southern California
As reported by The Orange County Register, Anaheim police responded to quite a few calls at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Local police Department call logs show officers responded to cases of assault and battery, grand theft, trespassing, and even identity theft at Disneyland during the month of March.
The number of calls totaled 25 and were as follows:
- Thursday, March 3, 12:30 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Thursday, March 3, 4:33 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued
- Friday, March 4, 8:23 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Friday, March 4, 8:27 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken
- Saturday, March 5, 9:45 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken
- Monday, March 7, 7:15 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Monday, March 7, 4:30 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken
- Tuesday, March 8, 4:10 p.m. – Identity theft, report taken
- Wednesday, March 9, 1:58 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken
- Saturday, March 12, 9:59 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Sunday, March 13, 11:55 p.m. – Petty theft, suspect booked
- Tuesday, March 15, 3:31 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Wednesday, March 16, 12:26 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken
- Saturday, March 19, 9:41 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Sunday, March 20, 1:27 p.m. – Disturbing the peace, report taken
- Monday, March 21, 2:50 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Wednesday, March 23, 11:04 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Wednesday, March 23, 11:32 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken
- Wednesday, March 23, 6:32 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Wednesday, March 23, 11:37 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken
- Saturday, March 26, 2:39 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued
- Saturday, March 26, 7:55 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken
- Saturday, March 26, 9:10 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken
- Tuesday, March 29, 7:13 p.m. – Trespassing, citation issued
- Thursday, March 31, 6:34 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken
While this list may look overwhelming and potentially make “The Happiest Place on Earth” seem dangerous, Disneyland is actually super safe with police responding quickly. Police calls for lost and found property, patrol checks and miscellaneous incidents were not included in this report.
Did you visit Disneyland in March?
