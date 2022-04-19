Police Called To Disney Dozens of Times For Theft, Assault, and Battery

The details of police reports were just revealed for the past month at the Disney Resort in Southern California

As reported by The Orange County Register, Anaheim police responded to quite a few calls at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Local police Department call logs show officers responded to cases of assault and battery, grand theft, trespassing, and even identity theft at Disneyland during the month of March.

The number of calls totaled 25 and were as follows:

Thursday, March 3, 12:30 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Thursday, March 3, 4:33 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued

Friday, March 4, 8:23 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Friday, March 4, 8:27 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken

Saturday, March 5, 9:45 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken

Monday, March 7, 7:15 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Monday, March 7, 4:30 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken

Tuesday, March 8, 4:10 p.m. – Identity theft, report taken

Wednesday, March 9, 1:58 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Saturday, March 12, 9:59 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Sunday, March 13, 11:55 p.m. – Petty theft, suspect booked

Tuesday, March 15, 3:31 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Wednesday, March 16, 12:26 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken

Saturday, March 19, 9:41 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Sunday, March 20, 1:27 p.m. – Disturbing the peace, report taken

Monday, March 21, 2:50 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Wednesday, March 23, 11:04 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Wednesday, March 23, 11:32 a.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Wednesday, March 23, 6:32 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Wednesday, March 23, 11:37 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Saturday, March 26, 2:39 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Saturday, March 26, 7:55 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Saturday, March 26, 9:10 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Tuesday, March 29, 7:13 p.m. – Trespassing, citation issued

Thursday, March 31, 6:34 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

While this list may look overwhelming and potentially make “The Happiest Place on Earth” seem dangerous, Disneyland is actually super safe with police responding quickly. Police calls for lost and found property, patrol checks and miscellaneous incidents were not included in this report.

Did you visit Disneyland in March?

