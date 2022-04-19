Popular Disneyland Attraction Temporarily Shutting Down This May

It is clear from many Guest experiences that Disney Parks is a rather controversial franchise at present. With Disney vacations costing more, in addition to the new paid “FastPass” system, Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections, and increases across food and merchandise (at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, especially), a visit to one of the Disney Parks worldwide is a huge undertaking.

And then, after a Guest has ventured to their chosen Park with a valid ticket and Park Pass reservation, certain attractions and offerings are likely to be unavailable. Those visiting Disneyland Resort in Southern California this coming May will be unable to enjoy one popular family attraction.

Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort is a beloved vacation destination, bringing together all the Disney magic Walt Disney himself envisaged when he opened the Park in 1955. Now, over six decades later, and after The Walt Disney Company’s many brand acquisitions, Disneyland Park, Disneyland California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District bring all things classic Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Star Wars to the California Disney Parks.

Currently, the Parks are experiencing quite the renovation. The popular themed land, Mickey’s Toontown, is closed to Guests with a complete refurbishment happening across most attractions and offerings, while the fan-favorite Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland Park’s New Orleans Square is closed indefinitely.

It is unlikely that Disney would renovate Pirates of the Caribbean to the extent of a retheme being the beloved classic attraction that it is, but Disneyland President Ken Potrock recently stated that Disney Parks, at least at the Disneyland Resort, were looking to quickly “infuse” Intellectual Properties (IP) across its many lands. This has been seen recently with the upcoming Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain overlay at Space Mountain and the retheme of the presently closed Tarzan’s Treehouse attraction in Adventureland at the Disney Park.

Across the way at Disney California Adventure Park, it can be seen on the official Disneyland website’s refurbishment calendar that Animation Academy in Hollywood Land is closing from May 2, 2022, through May 26, 2022. No reason has been given for the experience shutting down next month at the Disney Animation Building.

For disappointed Guests having purchased Park admission, they can opt to visit one of the many other attractions at Disney California Adventure Park across Buena Vista Street, Pixar Pier, Paradise Gardens, Pacific Wharf, Hollywood Land, Grizzly Peak, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land.

More on Animation Academy at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Land:

Fun for all ages and experience levels, this unique hands-on experience teaches you simple tricks and techniques to give your drawing that special Disney flair. Receive step-by-step instruction on how to illustrate your own version of a popular Disney character, and when you’re done, keep your art as a souvenir! Classes occur every 30 minutes. To participate, simply show up at the Disney Animation Building where you can join in the fun once space is available.

While you’re here, pencil in some other experiences that showcase Disney movie magic.

See still images and video clips illustrating the creative process—from pencil to pixel—at the Animation Courtyard gallery in the main lobby. Visit the Sorcerer’s Workshop to create your own simple animation in the Magic Mirror Realm and uncover your “inner Disney self” in The Beast’s Library! Step up to the “hydrophone” for a live chat with Crush, the totally tubular turtle from Finding Nemo—and meet his new pals from Finding Dory at Turtle Talk with Crush.

