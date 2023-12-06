Disneyland Drops 2024 After Dark Events, Including Pride and ‘Star Wars’ Nite

There are some major changes coming to Disneyland in 2024, and the resort has just recently dropped its lineup of Disneyland After Dark events.

Disneyland After Dark events are specially-themed after-hours events that guests can attend with the purchase of an additional ticket. These events often include special (and occasionally rare) character meet and greets, themed snacks and beverages, various entertainment offerings, and, of course, the chance to experience the park and the attractions after normal operating hours. Previously, the park has featured events like Princess Nite, Throwback Nite, Star Wars Nite, and last year Pride Nite was introduced for the first time.

Several of these events and more are officially returning for 2024, including the return of Pride Nite and the reveal of an all-new event. Kicking off the year, Sweethearts Nite will take place on select dates throughout January and February and will feature a splendid cavalcade of all your favorite royal couples. There will be two dance areas, one in Tomorrowland and one near “it’s a small world,” and specialty menu items can be found at various food and beverage locations around the park.

Guests will be chanting “What team?! Wildcats!” in March with the brand-new addition of Disney Channel Nite! The exciting event includes a High School Musical pep rally, Phineas and Ferb dance party, Camp Rock karaoke, along with other nostalgic offerings inspired by Descendants, Lizzie McGuire, The Cheetah Girls, Teen Beach Movie, and more! The Disney Parks Blog promises “themed offerings from favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with fantastic music, memorable characters, high-energy parties, unique photo opportunities, and more” although the possible photo ops and character interactions are yet to be revealed.

The ever-popular Star Wars Nite will return throughout April and May, will further details “forthcoming.” However, previous years have seen characters like Anakin and Luke Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Princess Leia, R2D2, and dozens of other beloved intergalactic characters. Out-of-this-world dance parties and food offerings can also be found throughout the park as well as some unique and immersive photo ops.

Disneyland has also confirmed the return of Pride Nite for 2024! The LGBTQ+ event was first introduced this summer as the first officially sanctioned/hosted pride event at a Disney Resort. While both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have featured Gay Days for decades, the event wasn’t an official Disney event. The after-dark event was a smashing success this year, featuring a colorful parade, characters dressed to the nines in their best rainbow and pride-centered outfits, and several dance parties around the park. Further details about what to expect for the 2024 version are yet to be revealed.

It’s a full lineup for Disneyland After Dark, with the Parks Blog proudly proclaiming “that in 2024, we will hold more Disneyland After Dark ‘nites’ than ever before!” These events are often full of rare and special interactions and park experiences along with smaller crowds and lower wait times, making the events worthwhile and unique. Act quick though! These events are often limited and sell out quickly.

Guests can also expect a commemorative keepsake and themed merchandise, along with a “pre-party mix-in” that takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., before the event itself even starts. We’re thrilled at the released lineup, especially the all-new Disney Channel Nite and can’t wait for more information!

Are you excited about the Disneyland After Dark 2024 lineup? Let us know which one you’re most looking forward to!