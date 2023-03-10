Pricey Disneyland Event Likened to Waiting In Line at DMV All Night

A Disneyland Resort vacation is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for many families. But for regular visitors and dedicated Disney Parks fans, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park also offer exclusive, one-night-only events. In addition to holiday festivities like Oogie Boogie Bash and Disney Very Merriest After Hours, these include Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, Sweethearts Nite, and Princess Nite.

Every Disneyland After Dark event sold out weeks in advance, including the final Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite on Thursday, March 9. Despite the speedy ticket sales, Guest reports from the event are mixed. Reddit user u/pongalong was so disappointed with his time at Disneyland Park that they likened it to waiting at the DMV.

“Imagine you’re at the DMV for 4 hours but at the end you see a princess for 15 seconds,” they wrote. “I was expecting something different. Princesses wandering the park and interacting with guests. My daughter thought she would get to dance alongside princesses. Ride queues may have been short, but we only experienced the wait for the Royal Hall.”

Dozens of other frustrated Guests commented in agreement. “So lame,” said u/JTHOOK. “You had the option of either taking advantage of short ride ques or standing in line all night to maybe interact with your favorite princess, but probably not both. And they were pretty much running a skeleton crew, so overall service wasn’t great.”

“The first after dark event was so amazing because it either didn’t sell or they just didn’t allow too many people in,” u/kba41510 recalled. “Outside of the photo ops lines, everything was 10 min wait or less, didn’t feel too busy, and plenty of characters walking around. It seems like every one since has just been worst and worst.”

More on Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite

Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite is now sold out, but Guests can read more about the event on Disneyland Resort’s website: “Join us at Disneyland Park for an all-new celebration of our most beloved leading women and their shared values of bravery, beauty and grace. This first-ever event will immerse you in the stories of Disney heroines, placing iconic Disney Princesses center stage. Discover themed entertainment, sparkling décor and more—with a touch of magic that will empower and uplift us all.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.