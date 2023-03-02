Disneyland Unveils Exclusive Princess Nite Menu

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite is serving up some royal food and drink offerings.
In late 2022, Disneyland announced the return of the beloved “Disneyland After Dark” nights, which give Guests the special opportunity to explore Disneyland Parks after the normal operating hours, complete with exclusive entertainment offerings, rare character meet-and-greets, special merchandise and food, and short waits for favorite attractions.
The “nites” are also heavily themed, with Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite being held in February. The event was a smash hit and sold out weeks in advance, and the upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite soon followed. The now sold-out event will be held on March 7 and 9, and Disneyland describes the experience on its website.
Join us at Disneyland Park for an all-new celebration of our most beloved leading women and their shared values of bravery, beauty and grace. This first-ever event will immerse you in the stories of Disney heroines, placing iconic Disney Princesses center stage. Discover themed entertainment, sparkling décor and more—with a touch of magic that will empower and uplift us all.
Guests who missed out on getting tickets for Sweethearts Nite and Princess Nite also have the opportunity to visit the upcoming Throwback Nites and Star Wars Nites, which will be held in April and May, respectively.
Today, Disney Parks Blog gave guests a sneak preview of the exclusive food and drink offerings that will be served at the event. Take a look at the full menus below to plan your royal feast!
Bengal Barbecue
- Pineapple Shrimp Skewer: Island-inspired grilled shrimp, spicy sausage, and sweet pineapple
Café Orleans
- Tea Service featuring short rib, caviar egg, crab avocado toast, monte fritter, Creole chicken & apple-pecan salad po’boy, crepe layer cake, blueberry-almond scone (Plant-based), strawberry shortcake (Plant-based), strawberry-chocolate cream puff, and an assorted selection of tea
- Plant-based Tea Service featuring an IMPOSSIBLE sandwich with arugula, pickled shallots, and horseradish aïoli, roasted potato, avocado toast, ratatouille sandwich, cucumber & watercress salad, strawberry shortcake, chocolate raspberry bar, fruit cobbler, blueberry-almond scone, and an assorted selection of tea
- Kids’ Tea Service featuring peanut butter & jelly, grilled cheese, meatball po’boy, assorted fruits, and crème puff
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen & Pooh Corner
- Cinderella Carriage Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in blue white chocolate, and decorated with pink and gold white chocolate and white chocolate wheels
- Cinderella Carriage Crisped Rice Treat: Crisped rice treat dipped in blue white chocolate and decorated with pink and gold white chocolate and white chocolate wheels.
Galactic Grill
- Spicy Huli Huli Loaded Tenders: Huli Huli-tossed chicken tenders with sweet mayonnaise drizzle, togarashi slaw, diced pineapple, and cilantro
- Royal Sparkling Lemonade: Lavender-infused lemonade
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Princess Sundae: Blackberry, peach, and raspberry sorbets in a white chocolate-dipped waffle cup topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and edible gold glitter
Harbour Galley
- Fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Mixed Berry Milk
Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Cajun Honey-glazed Chicken and Loaded Steak Fries: Fried chicken thighs tossed with Cajun honey served over steak fries and topped with crispy shallots, candied pecans, and green onion
- Tea Time Lemon Funnel Cake dipped in lavender citrus-infused condensed milk topped with edible glitter, purple sugar, lemon sorbet, basil blossoms, and candied hibiscus
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Daydreamer Macaroon: Raspberry-coconut macaroon, topped with white chocolate and sprinkles
- Princess Trifle: White chocolate mousse and mixed berry compote with vanilla cake topped with crunch pearls and a white chocolate crown
Plaza Inn Restaurant
- Be Brave Spicy Chicken Dinner: Spicy chicken leg and thigh, coleslaw, cornbread, and a pickle spear
- Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, cornbread, and honey BBQ sauce
Red Rose Taverne
- Escargot Flatbread: Garlic-butter escargot, mushroom blend, cherry tomatoes, and herb flatbread
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread: Mushroom blend, cherry tomatoes, and herb flatbread
- Glowing Strawberry Sparkle Tea: Strawberry-flavored blended tea with edible silver sparkle dust served with a glow cube
Refreshment Corner
- Curried Beef Dog: Curried beef, pickled vegetables, and chili aïoli in a potato bun
- Cotton Candy-Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel drizzled with marshmallow and cotton candy frosting and topped with sprinkles
Churro Carts
- Berry Good Churro rolled in raspberry sugar, topped with freeze-dried raspberry crumble, sweetened cream cheese drizzle, and garnished with micro flowers
- Blueberry Cheesecake Churro rolled in graham cracker-flavored sugar and served with blueberry cheesecake dipping sauce
- Friendship Churro rolled in raspberry-limeade and pink lemonade sugars, drizzled with lime glaze and topped with candied pearls
- Macadamia Nut Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel, white chocolate sauce, toasted macadamia nut, and vanilla wafer crumble with a caramel sauce drizzle