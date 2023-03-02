Disneyland Unveils Exclusive Princess Nite Menu

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite is serving up some royal food and drink offerings.

In late 2022, Disneyland announced the return of the beloved “Disneyland After Dark” nights, which give Guests the special opportunity to explore Disneyland Parks after the normal operating hours, complete with exclusive entertainment offerings, rare character meet-and-greets, special merchandise and food, and short waits for favorite attractions.

The “nites” are also heavily themed, with Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite being held in February. The event was a smash hit and sold out weeks in advance, and the upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite soon followed. The now sold-out event will be held on March 7 and 9, and Disneyland describes the experience on its website.

Join us at Disneyland Park for an all-new celebration of our most beloved leading women and their shared values of bravery, beauty and grace. This first-ever event will immerse you in the stories of Disney heroines, placing iconic Disney Princesses center stage. Discover themed entertainment, sparkling décor and more—with a touch of magic that will empower and uplift us all.

Guests who missed out on getting tickets for Sweethearts Nite and Princess Nite also have the opportunity to visit the upcoming Throwback Nites and Star Wars Nites, which will be held in April and May, respectively.

Today, Disney Parks Blog gave guests a sneak preview of the exclusive food and drink offerings that will be served at the event. Take a look at the full menus below to plan your royal feast!

Bengal Barbecue

Pineapple Shrimp Skewer: Island-inspired grilled shrimp, spicy sausage, and sweet pineapple

Café Orleans

Tea Service featuring short rib, caviar egg, crab avocado toast, monte fritter, Creole chicken & apple-pecan salad po’boy, crepe layer cake, blueberry-almond scone (Plant-based), strawberry shortcake (Plant-based), strawberry-chocolate cream puff, and an assorted selection of tea

featuring short rib, caviar egg, crab avocado toast, monte fritter, Creole chicken & apple-pecan salad po’boy, crepe layer cake, blueberry-almond scone (Plant-based), strawberry shortcake (Plant-based), strawberry-chocolate cream puff, and an assorted selection of tea Plant-based Tea Service featuring an IMPOSSIBLE sandwich with arugula, pickled shallots, and horseradish aïoli, roasted potato, avocado toast, ratatouille sandwich, cucumber & watercress salad, strawberry shortcake, chocolate raspberry bar, fruit cobbler, blueberry-almond scone, and an assorted selection of tea

featuring an IMPOSSIBLE sandwich with arugula, pickled shallots, and horseradish aïoli, roasted potato, avocado toast, ratatouille sandwich, cucumber & watercress salad, strawberry shortcake, chocolate raspberry bar, fruit cobbler, blueberry-almond scone, and an assorted selection of tea Kids’ Tea Service featuring peanut butter & jelly, grilled cheese, meatball po’boy, assorted fruits, and crème puff

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen & Pooh Corner

Cinderella Carriage Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in blue white chocolate, and decorated with pink and gold white chocolate and white chocolate wheels

Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, enrobed in blue white chocolate, and decorated with pink and gold white chocolate and white chocolate wheels Cinderella Carriage Crisped Rice Treat: Crisped rice treat dipped in blue white chocolate and decorated with pink and gold white chocolate and white chocolate wheels.

Galactic Grill

Spicy Huli Huli Loaded Tenders: Huli Huli-tossed chicken tenders with sweet mayonnaise drizzle, togarashi slaw, diced pineapple, and cilantro

Huli Huli-tossed chicken tenders with sweet mayonnaise drizzle, togarashi slaw, diced pineapple, and cilantro Royal Sparkling Lemonade: Lavender-infused lemonade

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Princess Sundae: Blackberry, peach, and raspberry sorbets in a white chocolate-dipped waffle cup topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and edible gold glitter

Harbour Galley

Fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mixed Berry Milk

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Cajun Honey-glazed Chicken and Loaded Steak Fries: Fried chicken thighs tossed with Cajun honey served over steak fries and topped with crispy shallots, candied pecans, and green onion

Tea Time Lemon Funnel Cake dipped in lavender citrus-infused condensed milk topped with edible glitter, purple sugar, lemon sorbet, basil blossoms, and candied hibiscus

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Daydreamer Macaroon: Raspberry-coconut macaroon, topped with white chocolate and sprinkles

Raspberry-coconut macaroon, topped with white chocolate and sprinkles Princess Trifle: White chocolate mousse and mixed berry compote with vanilla cake topped with crunch pearls and a white chocolate crown

Plaza Inn Restaurant

Be Brave Spicy Chicken Dinner: Spicy chicken leg and thigh, coleslaw, cornbread, and a pickle spear

Spicy chicken leg and thigh, coleslaw, cornbread, and a pickle spear Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders: Chicken tenders, mac and cheese, cornbread, and honey BBQ sauce

Red Rose Taverne

Escargot Flatbread: Garlic-butter escargot, mushroom blend, cherry tomatoes, and herb flatbread

Garlic-butter escargot, mushroom blend, cherry tomatoes, and herb flatbread Wild Mushroom Flatbread: Mushroom blend, cherry tomatoes, and herb flatbread

Mushroom blend, cherry tomatoes, and herb flatbread Glowing Strawberry Sparkle Tea: Strawberry-flavored blended tea with edible silver sparkle dust served with a glow cube

Refreshment Corner

Curried Beef Dog: Curried beef, pickled vegetables, and chili aïoli in a potato bun

Curried beef, pickled vegetables, and chili aïoli in a potato bun Cotton Candy-Cream Cheese Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel drizzled with marshmallow and cotton candy frosting and topped with sprinkles

Churro Carts