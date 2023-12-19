All Disney Guests Officially Escorted Out of Park Hours Before Closure

Disneyland Paris has officially removed all guests from their parks hours before closing, and they will continue to do this over the next two days.

At times, Disney may have to shut down their theme parks early. Sometimes, these closures may be a little more sudden and unexpected, as we have seen just this past year at Disneyland Resort with the weather scare of Hurricane Hilary. The theme park announced that it would shut down earlier than usual, with little notice to guests. While this did cut the day short, it was done for the safety of guests.

Then, there are other times that Disney will pre-plan an early shutdown, which would be noted in the hours for certain days in the Disney park calendar.

Back in October, Disneyland Paris announced that Disneyland Paris Park and Walt Disney Studios Park would be closing early on December 19, 20, and 21.

Normally, Disneyland Paris Park remains accessible until 10:00 p.m., while Walt Disney Studios extends its operating hours until 9:00 p.m. This schedule enables visitors to partake in the enchanting Disney Dreams! fireworks display at Sleeping Beauty Castle and experience Avengers: Power the Night, a breathtaking drone projection spectacle.

However, starting today, Disneyland Paris Park will shut down at 6:30 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios at 7:00 p.m for a special event, meaning all guests have been escorted out of both theme parks at this time.

ED92 (@ed92Magic) shared the news as well, “On December 19 (tonight), 20 and 21. Disneyland Park will close at 6:30 p.m., and Walt Disney Studios Park will close at 7:00 p.m.”

🚨 On December 19 (tonight), 20 and 21 Disneyland Park will close at 6:30 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios Park will close at 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cAuuV1biFS — ED92 (@ED92Magic) December 19, 2023

When the news was announced, guests were not happy. One guest said, “Very disappointing as it’s a long evening out of the parks since BOTH are closing early. Only so much you can do in Disney Village.” Another wrote, “Well that sucks. Last 2 nights of our stay it will be closing early. Will the Christmas parade still be on?

What is this private event that is closing the whole park? Must be one hell of a wedding/party/work Christmas party if it can close the whole park for a few hours”

Guests in the thread stated that they reached out to Disney to see if they could receive a partial refund for all of the missed hours in the park, as the ticket prices did not change for these reduced-hour days, but Disney stated that they would not be giving out any refunds. Considering how busy the Disney parks can get around this holiday season, this change will affect tens of thousands of guests.

One guest in the thread mentioned above did give alternate options that guests can follow to make the best of the ongoing situation:

Visit the hotel bars and lounges. They’re open to hotel guests and visitors. They’ve all got great, unique environments, many with speciality drink or food offers. I recommend the Skyliner Bar and Blecker Street Lounge in the New York Art of Marvel in particular.

If you’re a guest of a Disney hotel, go visit the swimming pools (or gyms in selected hotels). They’re rarely busy in the evening but are usually open relatively late.

Book a nice meal. Some of the hotel restaurants are much more leisurely for dining than the Village or park eateries. If you like fish, try Cape Cod at Newport Bay, and if you like a fancy meal, try the Manhattan in the New York Art of Marvel.

Watch a film. The Gaumont cinema in the Village shows all the latest releases – most are in French, but some are in English. If you ask at the cinema, they’ll be able to tell you if they have any English-language (or English-subtitled) films on those evenings. Film timetables tend to be released just a week or so in advance, so you’d most likely find out when you get there if there are any showings that suit you.

Shopping in Disney Village. If you’re planning to explore the stores at Disney Village (such as the Lego store, World of Disney and any pop up shops or experiences), you may as well do it when you can’t be in the park rather than take time out of your park days. It will probably be ridiculously busy when the parks first shut, though, so I’d suggest getting your evening meal and coming back later in the evening, as the shops will be open quite late.

Catch a train. The train station right outside the park can get you into central Paris in about 45 minutes. From there, you can explore all that France’s capital has to offer. Just remember to check the time of the last train back so you don’t end up having to pay a fortune for a cab.

Visit Val d’Europe. There’s a huge shopping center just one train stop from Disneyland Paris. They’re open until 8.30pm most nights (8pm Sundays). They also have restaurants that open late into the evening.

The closure is likely a staff event, as Disneyland Paris tends to follow this early closure pattern for Christmas parties for cast members each year, however, that is not yet confirmed publically.

Christmas at Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, the holidays continue with Disney’s Enchanted Christmas.

Experience the enchantment of Christmas like never before at Disneyland Paris from November 11, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The distinctive festive ambience of Disney Enchanted Christmas is unparalleled, providing the perfect setting to gather with your loved ones and craft magical memories. Join in the merriment with Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, a joyous spectacle that delights during the day and sparkles with magic at night, inviting guests to cheer and wave in celebration!

Additionally, there’s a musical show titled “Let’s Sing Christmas!” and a Magical Christmas Tree Lighting event. Guests have the opportunity to encounter beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse adorned in their festive attire, all while Main Street, U.S.A., is adorned with enchanting snowfall.

Unlike Walt Disney World, which hosts Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party on select nights (which also causes the park to close by 6:00 p.m. for day guests), Disneyland Paris offers their holiday spectaculars as part of the daily ticket cost.

Have you ever shown up to a Disney park only to find out it was going to close early?