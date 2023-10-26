Beloved Disney Ride To Reopen After Weeks Long Closure

A beloved Disneyland Resort attraction will finally reopen following a weeks-long closure. Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park closed for refurbishment on September 18, 2023.

Disneyland Park boasts dozens of attractions, ranging from slow-moving dark rides to thrilling coasters! It encompasses nine impeccably themed lands: Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Frontierland, Critter Country, Fantasyland, New Orleans Square, Tomorrowland, Mickey’s Toontown, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Space Mountain at Disneyland Park

Space Mountain is back at Disneyland Park after temporarily transforming into Hyperspace Mountain this summer. Versions of this classic Disney coaster operate in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride,” the official Disneyland Resort ride description reads. “Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.”

“Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.”

Reopening Date

Space Mountain closed for scheduled refurbishment on September 18, 2023. This followed two closures earlier this year for the ride’s temporary transformation into Hyperspace Mountain.

Between this refurbishment and the permanent closure of Splash Mountain in May, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Matterhorn Bobsleds became the only two iconic “mountains” operating at Disneyland Park.

On September 29, Disneyland Resort announced that Space Mountain would reopen on October 27, 2023. Now, the roller coaster’s reopening is just one day away!

The official announcement on the Disneyland Resort website reads: “Space Mountain will be closed for refurbishment, beginning September 18, 2023, and will reopen October 27, 2023.”

Starting Friday morning, Space Mountain will be available as a Lightning Lane selection through Disney Genie+ and to Disability Access Service (DAS) users via the Disneyland Resort app. A standby line will also be available, and guests may use the Disneyland Resort app to track the attraction’s wait time.

Disneyland Park opens at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. Disney Resort hotel guests can access the Southern California Disney theme park starting at 7:30 a.m. as part of the Early Entry program. Get ready to rope drop Space Mountain!

Do you prefer Space Mountain to Hyperspace Mountain? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!