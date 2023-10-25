Family Hides Elementary Schooler in Car Seat To Avoid Paying for Disneyland Ticket

The Happiest Place on Earth comes at a cost, and it keeps rising. Disneyland Resort announced ticket and Magic Key pass price increases last month, angering longtime guests and loyal Disney Parks fans.

A standard one-day Disney Park ticket ranges from $104 to $194 per adult and $98 to $183 per child (10 and under). The Park Hopper add-on runs $65 per guest. Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane add-ons cost between $10 and $35 per guest per day.

The cheapest time to visit a Disney theme park is during toddlerhood when children under three are free… But, an increasing number of parents are “extending” their kids’ infancy by lying about their age for free Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort entry.

When kids grow too tall to deceive Disney cast members, some desperate parents find new ways to avoid paying for Disneyland tickets. This week, Michelle Garcia (@michellegarcia38 on TikTok) shared a video of her elementary schooler hiding under a blanket in a car seat stroller. Once past the entry turnstiles, the little girl hopped out and walked through Disneyland Park.

Some commenters applauded the ingenuity.

“As a Disney Adult I’m not even mad about this,” @keepthepartygoing said.

“Yasss ✨ as you should! Ain’t nobody tryna to pay $600 for tickets,” @user34788902158144 agreed.

“Why do y’all expose yourselves then ruin it for everyone else 😭😭😭😭 girl keep it a secret so they don’t check in the future,” @sugaatitss wrote.

Others were upset that parents would teach their children to lie or steal.

“Wonder where kids learn stuff from.. in my house that’s lying and stealing,” @laurapalomares8 commented.

But Garcia warned that it doesn’t always work.

“They do look down and check it’s just your luck,” she wrote.

“My cousin did this and Disneyland banned her and her kids,” @lexxieehopee replied. “They’re still not allowed back lol.”

This isn’t the first time a family successfully hid an older child in a stroller to get free Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort admission. Last year, a viral video showed an elementary schooler climbing out of an infant-sized car seat after hiding under a blanket at Magic Kingdom Park entry. Another viral video showed a four-year-old doing the same at Disneyland Park.

