“Frustrated” Disney Guest Says DAS Not Given Enough Priority Over Lightning Lane

A Disneyland Resort guest was “frustrated” and disappointed after using Disability Access Service (DAS) during a recent visit. They allege that Disney cast members and inconsiderate guests made their visit more difficult and uncomfortable than necessary.

DAS is a resource available to guests unable to wait in long attraction lines. Because almost every queue at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park is wheelchair-accessible, DAS primarily serves guests who can’t wait for non-mobility-related reasons.

After registering before their trip or day of at Guest Services, DAS users can make ride reservations via the Disneyland Resort app. They’re given a return time equivalent to the attraction’s current wait time and can do other things at the theme parks while waiting virtually.

Upon returning to their chosen attraction, DAS users and their families enter through the Lightning Lane line (formerly FastPass). This faster queue is prioritized over the standby line.

But one Disneyland Resort guest says the Southern California theme park isn’t doing enough to prioritize disabled guests. They argue that in both walkways and ride queues, disabled guests and DAS users should have their own lines.

“I was at Disneyland yesterday (Magic Key holder),” u/museummaven1122 wrote on Reddit. “I’m also a wheelchair user so I’ll bring my chair to the park. I am so tired of people bumping into me or standing too close because it runs the risk of injuring me or them.”

“My wheelchair got scrapped yesterday and I’m p*ssed because it’s out of my [budget] to buff the scraps and repaint,” they continued. “Disney needs to paint some lines on the ground for strollers and wheelchairs to be so that we can be protected.”

They also experienced difficulty waiting in Lightning Lane queues.

“My second gripe is that the DAS pass is treated the same as lightening lane,” the guest said. “I have an issue because DAS is specifically for people who can not wait in line (which I can not due to a frequent bladder).”

The guest felt they were given the choice to urinate on themselves to ride or leave the line and miss out.

“I was just at Radiator Springs Racers needing to pee and was told if I get off the LL line id have to request a new DAS return time,” they wrote. “Literally I was so close to peeing my pants. So I feel like DAS should be able to cut the line.”

A Lightning Lane/DAS wait is typically never more than 20 to 30 minutes, though it can be longer when the ride reopens after significant downtime. If your family is concerned about accessibility, Disneyland Resort Guest Services can assist with disability accommodations before and during your Disney Parks vacation.

Have you used DAS or any other disability services at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.