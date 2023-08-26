Disney Resort Minimizes Positive Guest Experience, Abolishes Early Entry for Parks

According to a new report, a famous Disney Resort is doing away with its early entry to both parks in 2024. Here’s what you need to know.

Disneyland Resort in California – Everything Going On With This Famous Disney Resort

A lot is happening at Disneyland in California. Let’s check everything in case you haven’t been keeping up. Tropical Storm Hilary slammed in Southern California last weekend, leading to widespread flooding and more throughout the state. Disneyland California remained open throughout the storm, only to close for two hours the night the storm struck the area. A TikTok video, however, showed the moment guests were evacuated from the parks following Hilary overtaking the state.

Just 24 hours after the parks reopened, the crowds returned in droves, leading to some blocking and barricading towards the main park’s entrance, which was also caught on video. In a lighter video, a guest visiting the park fell asleep on one of the benches towards the door and was trapped inside after the park shut down. Luckily, they were woken up by none other than Mickey Mouse himself!

After some back-and-forth drama with tickets, Oogie Boogie Bash returns to the park on select nights from September 5 through October 31. The party time begins at 6 p.m. and runs through until 11 p.m. The location for this momentous Halloween event will take place inside Disney California Adventure Park. Your ticket to the event will allow you to enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party even begins. Once the Party kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp, Guests will be treated to over five hours of ghoulish delights – including unique Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, character meet-n-greets, and more.

But despite this news and more, the guest experience appears to be taking a turn for the worse. Disneyland Resort has announced eliminating early entry to both parks starting next year.

No More Early Entry to Both Parks Starting in 2024

In a press release from Disneyland, Scott Gustin, an industry insider and journalist, tweeted the following information:

Disneyland says effective Jan. 20, 2024, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will open 30 minutes early each day for guests staying in one of the Disneyland Resort hotels. Currently, both theme parks open 30 minutes early each day for hotel guests. pic.twitter.com/s5Xk3KidaQ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 25, 2023

Disneyland says effective Jan. 20, 2024, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will open 30 minutes early each day for guests staying in one of the Disneyland Resort hotels. Currently, both theme parks open 30 minutes early each day for hotel guests. – Scott Gustin on Twitter