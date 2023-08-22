Disneyland Shuts Down With Guest Trapped Inside

TikTok Makes a Great Place for Entertainment and News – Here’s Why

TikTok is this excellent space where people share their dance moves, do lip-syncing fun, and talk about the places they love on this planet, like the fabulous Walt Disney World Resort. But you know, there are also these videos where things get a bit heated between visitors, or they share stories about the not-so-great times they’ve had at places like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and other big-name theme parks all over the country.

There’s this one story about a Disney visitor who supposedly pretended to have a disability just to skip lines for rides at WDW. Then there’s this Reddit tale where folks chat about stumbling upon unpleasant stuff like poop and puke while staying at a Disney Resort. And there’s this TikTok clip that captures the awkward moment a lady got caught cheating by her sister-in-law while her family was somewhere else in the park. She was actually at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter inside Islands of Adventure, in Hogsmeade. Crazy, right?