Disneyland Shuts Down With Guest Trapped Inside

Credit: Inside The Magic

After falling asleep on a bench, a Disneyland guest was trapped inside Disneyland Resort. Luckily, Mickey Mouse was there to save the day.

Credit: Disney

Credit: Ed Aguila / Inside the Magic

It’s not all downers. There’s this heartwarming story about a Disney cast member who made a pregnant lady’s day during that crazy heat wave last week. The woman shares her sweet tale over on Reddit, and you won’t believe the heartwarming responses it gets from people sharing their magical moments. In yet another heartwarming moment, Mickey Mouse was tasked with a usual action; waking a guest who slept on a bench while the entire Disneyland park closed down.

Credit: Ed Aguila / Inside the Magic

Real-Life Sleeping Beauty? Guest Gets Woken up After Falling Asleep as Disney Resort Closed Down

A TikTok video surfaced back in May of this year, showing Mickey Mouse trying to wake up what appears to be a man sleeping on a bench inside of Disneyland Resort. The park had just shut down, and the person sleeping was trapped inside. Thankfully, Mickey came to the rescue in this hilarious and adorable video below; check it out:

Sleeping overnight at Disneyland 😂 #sleep #overnight #disneyland #fypシ #trending #foryoupage

It’s only 18 seconds long but still heart-warming and magical. Imagine falling asleep on a bench in Disneyland. Then imagine the entire park shutting down and you being the only guest left inside. Then imagine Mickey Mouse himself trying to wake you up. Amazing.

