Former Disney Chief Says Bob Iger “Systemically” Sabotaged Future of Company

Disney CEO Bob Iger has come under a lot of criticism since he returned to the company after he very briefly stepped down from leadership, but rarely has it been so direct as being accused of systemically sabotaging the House of Mouse’s future to ensure his own power.

Bob Iger was brought back to the Walt Disney Company less than three years after his chosen successor, Bob Chapek, was appointed chief executive officer. Amidst financial turmoil, legal battles with Governor Ron DeSantis, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Iger was expected to right the ship and bring Disney back to stability, which has not exactly happened.

In recent months, the question of what is going to happen when Bob Iger eventually steps down (again) from his leadership position has become a complicated topic. Social media is frequently abuzz about it; for example, Twitter user @gatortebowfan15 said, “Respect your opinion, but I think Disney needs a change in regime. Someone has to force it, Peltz might just be that person. Bob Iger can’t be allowed to hand pick his successor.”

On one hand, the longtime CEO is, at the very least, a known quantity with decades of proven success behind him, so many investors and Disney partisans are behind him. On the other hand, those decades of success are not currently translating into a revitalization of the company, leaving others to ask: who’s next?

However, according to an interview in the Wall Street Journal, Bob Iger has done everything in his power to get rid of any potential rivals to his control of the company, leaving Disney without apparent leadership in the future. Former Disney Chief Financial Officer Gary Wilson, who spent over 20 years on the company’s board of directors, says that “Iger has systematically eliminated any executive who could become a successor.”

In other words, Wilson is accusing the current CEO of the Walt Disney Company of using his power to remove anyone who might try to either oust him (as happened to Chapek) or be a suitable replacement, ensuring that the board of directors views him as a perpetual necessity. Wilson continues, “To me, it’s a real black mark on Iger’s record.”

If what Gary Wilson says is true, Bob Iger has spent years sabotaging the future of Disney in an effort to remain in his position as CEO. Obviously, corporate affairs can be ruthless, and it has long been rumored that Iger did everything he could to hamper the transition to Chapek’s leadership, but it’s still a big accusation.

Twitter user @hyperguyver2 says: “As long as Iger and his hand picked croney board are in charge, the house of mouse will continue to burn. Iger also really doesn’t want to see former CFO Jay Rasulo( the man meant to replace him) come back on the board and have any power over the Bob Iger Company.”

As alluded to above, a proxy battle between billionaire Nelson Peltz and former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter is on its way. That battle will likely determine the future of the company, and whether Bob Iger is part of it. It seems that the competitors that he allegedly once eliminated are on their way back.

