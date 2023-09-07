Bob Chapek Reportedly Ruined Bob Iger’s Retirement Party

In one of the strangest revelations about the Bob Iger-Bob Chapek feud, Chapek reportedly attended Iger’s retirement party despite how much neither wanted to be around the other person. And the tension was palpable.

When Disney CEO Bob Iger initially handed the reins to former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, everything seemed hunky-dory. The two posed for pictures, praised each other, and even took the occasional dig at one another. It was like the two Bobs were friends.

However, there was turmoil behind the scenes. Iger didn’t like how Chapek handled business, often preferring to study information alone instead of collaborating with others. Meanwhile, Chapek disliked how Iger constantly stood over his shoulder, often accusing the then-former CEO of undermining his decisions.

This led to many uncomfortable moments between the two over Chapek’s tenure as CEO. However, one of the weirdest took place in Bob Iger’s home during a party he held after his retirement.

Bob Iger Didn’t Want Bob Chapek at His Retirement Party; He Showed Up Anyways

According to a report from CNBC, the tensions between Bob Iger and Bob Chapek had been rising for some time. Both wanted to be involved with company decisions but often excluded the other when the moment came. These tensions became public knowledge among the executives and board members of the Walt Disney Company at Bob Iger’s goodbye party.

In November 2021, Iger decided to throw a party to celebrate finally retiring from Disney after being CEO for 15 years. He sent invitations to Steven Spielberg, sports broadcaster Al Michaels, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan from Good Morning America (1975-present), and multiple current and former executives from the Walt Disney Company. One of these executives was Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek.

Despite the invitation, Iger was reluctant to have Chapek attend because of their tenuous relationship. However, it would look bad if he didn’t invite him. Bob Chapek felt the same way, not wanting to attend but didn’t want to create drama by rejecting the invitation. Instead, he canceled a speaking engagement at Walt Disney World Resort to attend the party.

According to CNBC, people who attended the party noted that “the tension between the two was palpable,” with Iger sitting next to Spielberg and Chapek sitting at a faraway table opposite his predecessor. He was visibly miserable, especially when Iger gave a speech thanking dozens of people, and he never mentioned Chapek once. The uncomfortable Chapek later told friends he was happy the tension was out in the open.

Knowing that things were this tense between Bob Iger and Bob Chapek and the influence Iger still had over the board, it’s no wonder things turned out the way they did for the former Disney CEO. He changed the way the entire company was working, opting to tackle problems by himself instead of collaborating with others who may have a better solution, especially when it comes to movies, television, and public relations.

Instead, the Walt Disney Company is still in a precarious position, with Iger back in charge and no knowledge of who his next successor will be.

Who do you prefer: Bob Iger or Bob Chapek? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!