Mickey Mouse Openly Calls Ron DeSantis a Loser in New Video

Mickey Mouse has some words for one of his biggest critics: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Unfortunately for the recently conceded former presidential candidate, none of those words are nice.

In fact, Mickey Mouse, the famously family-friendly mascot of the Walt Disney Company, is downright brutal to Ron DeSantis in this frankly bizarre video, which began circulating on social media earlier today. The video begins with Mickey dressed in a tuxedo and standing at a podium with a microphone in his hand, and gets dark quickly.

The cultural icon starts, “Hiya Ron DeSantis, heard you ended your campaign. And I just wanted to say, suck it, loser. Your campaign was the saddest thing I’ve ever seen — and I watched Bambi’s mom get shot to death.”

Related: DeSantis’ New State Inspections Begin at Walt Disney World

Mickey continues his diatribe, telling Governor DeSantis that he has less personality than “Walt Disney’s frozen head” (referencing the conspiracy theory that the company founder was cryogenically frozen) and speculating that the far-right politician would not meet the height requirements for the Space Mountain ride. A few seconds later, the Mouse busts the governor about his height once again, telling him he could get a job as a Disneyland Cinderella due to his experience with “high heels.”

It doesn’t get better from there.

Mickey Mouse concludes the short video by calling DeSantis the “most pathetic jackass I’ve ever seen, and I know Eeyore,” telling him that the animatronic presidents in the Disney attraction could teach him to be “more human,” and finally, going blue with the send-off, “Peace out, and suck my mouse d–[BLEEP].”

Although Disney and DeSantis are currently locked in a very public feud and several lawsuits, the video feels out of character for the international entertainment company. It turns out the video is the work of The Daily Show, the political satire show, apparently generated by artificial intelligence (which explains the somewhat uncanny, slick animation).

Related: DeSantis Board Takes Bids To Change Disney World Forever

Interestingly, although the earliest version of Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willie, recently entered the public domain in the United States (as referenced in the video), The Daily Show does not appear to be using that character. It’s likely that the TV series is using the character under fair use parody, as no reasonable person could be expected to think this was an official statement from the House of Mouse for very long.

Then again, although Disney is a highly litigious company, it is very likely that it will not act all that speedily to pull down this video on copyright grounds. At least, until the company is sure Governor DeSantis saw it.

What do you think of this Mickey Mouse parody video? Let us know in the comments below!