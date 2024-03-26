Guests Drenched Awaiting Rescue on Disney Ride

Multiple Disneyland Resort guests spoke out this week after The Incredicoaster broke down mid-ride, leaving them stranded in the pouring rain awaiting rescue.

Unlike most other Disney Parks attractions, The Incredicoaster is unique to Disneyland Resort. The wooden rollercoaster was rethemed from California Screamin’ to The Incredibles (2004) in 2018 as part of the new Pixar Pier area at Disney California Adventure Park. It remains one of the most popular Southern California Disney Park rides, boasting a lengthy standby line most days and with intensely competitive Lightning Lane slots.

“Join the Incredibles in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout this high-speed chase!” Disneyland Resort writes. “Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!”

This week, Mayra (@m.a.yra on TikTok) shared clips of her party trapped on The Incredicoaster after the ride broke down. It was pouring rain during the entire experience, drenching the already uncomfortable, restrained guests as they awaited evacuation assistance from maintenance cast members.

After ten minutes, Disney cast members explained that maintenance teams would rescue the guests. After almost 20 minutes, they allowed the guests to shelter from the rain with umbrellas.

“My brain is frozen,” one of the guests said.

Maintenance cast members arrived after about 30 minutes. They asked how the guests were doing, and multiple responded, “Could be better.”

Guests safely climbed out of their now-unlocked safety restraints and descended the evacuation stairs.

Noting their discomfort, Disney cast members gave all the trapped guests a free Lightning Lane to use on an attraction of their choosing.

“We’re going to use them for this ride later,” Mayra joked.

“Oh h*ll no,” her fellow guest responded.

This is just the latest in a string of odd Disney Parks ride incidents in recent months. In November 2023, a man was arrested after climbing out of his “it’s a small world” boat at Disneyland Park, stripping naked on the attraction set, and swimming through the ride water. He was banned from Disneyland Resort.

In a strikingly similar incident at Disneyland Paris, a woman climbed out of her “it’s a small world” boat, removed her shoes, and stepped into the ride water. She then pulled her two children out of the boat and onto the attraction’s set before being apprehended. It’s unclear if the family was removed from the Disney park.

Follow Disney cast member instructions if a ride ever shuts down during your Disney Parks vacation. Never attempt to loosen ride restraints or exit the attraction vehicle unless explicitly told to do so.

