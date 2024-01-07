Teen To Have Abortion in ‘The Incredibles 3,’ Report Says

Pixar Animation Studios hasn’t announced a third installment in The Incredibles franchise, but a viral rumor on TikTok caused concerns among fans of the super-family.

On Saturday, Disney satire site Mouse Trap News shared this fake announcement, claiming to have insider knowledge that teenager Violet Parr would have an abortion in The Incredibles 3:

The parody video claimed that Violet became pregnant after her first date with Tony Rydinger, which the pair organized at the end of The Incredibles 2 (2018). She allegedly “starts to not feel well” while fighting crime.

“After a fight and struggle between the high school lovers, they decide it’s best to tell the entire Parr family,” the reporter said. “Initially, the family reacts with anger and disgust. However, they open up to her and want to be the best and most supportive family they can be.”

“We then follow her journey as she learns more about abortions,” they continued. “…While the movie doesn’t show the procedure, we see the outcome. The family struggles with the difficulty of Violet having an abortion, but stay strong together.”

As with other Mouse Trap News reports, the extreme level of detail and authentic footage convinced many viewers. The rumor amassed nearly one hundred thousand views, and many Pixar fans took it seriously.

“Wow put this in a kids movie,” one commenter wrote. “Disgusting.”

“Is this what the whole movie is gonna be based off?” another asked.

Disney and Pixar list multiple “untitled” films on their release schedule, so it’s possible that The Incredibles 3 is in the works. But no official announcements have been made.

More on The Incredibles (2004)

It’s the 1960s, and retired crime-fighter Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) is itching to save the world again. The only problem? He and his partner-in-crime, Helen Parr (Holly Hunter), are suburban parents with some extra-super kids. This Pixar classic stars Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone), Sarah Vowell (Violet Parr), Jason Scott Lee (Syndrome), Maeve Andrews and Eli Fucile (Jack-Jack Parr), Brad Bird (Edna Mode), and Spencer Fox (Dash).

“Known to the world as superheroes Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, Bob Parr and his wife Helen were among the world’s greatest crime fighters, saving lives and battling evil on a daily basis,” the official Disney movie description reads. “Fifteen years later, they have been forced to adopt civilian identities and retreat to the suburbs to live ‘normal’ lives with their three kids, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. Itching to get back into action, Bob gets his chance when a mysterious communication summons him to a remote island for a top secret assignment.”

It would take 14 years before Disney and Pixar premiered The Incredibles 2–but it was worth the wait. Fans flocked to the box office, making the sought-after sequel the highest-grossing Pixar film ever.

