Every Pixar Movie and TV Show Releasing in 2024

After an unusually quiet year for groundbreaking CGI studio Pixar Animation, the brand seems to be revving things up for 2024 with a slate of exciting releases that will debut on Disney+ and in theaters, promising what could be its busiest year to date.

Pixar Animation Studio’s Quiet 2023

‘Elemental’ comeback, ‘Carl’s Date’ short

After closing the chapter on 2023, one of Disney’s most lucrative subsidiaries, Pixar, is looking to the future. But until then, it’s worth looking back on what was nothing short of a turbulent year for the studio, which released just one feature-length film, Elemental (2023), which was preceded by a short film titled Carl’s Date (2023), featuring characters from 2009’s Up.

Directed by Peter Sohn, the colorful rom-com starring Leah Lewis’ Ember and Mamoudou Athie’s go-with-the-flow Wade was more spark than fire when it debuted in theaters back in June, earning just $30 million at the domestic box office across its opening weekend. However, much to skeptics’ surprise, Elemental managed to keep its fire burning throughout the summer and went on to gross over $496 million worldwide — an incredible comeback for any studio, nonetheless Pixar.

Axed Disney+ series

Interestingly enough, Carl’s Date and Elemental weren’t always intended to be the sole Pixar releases of 2023. As a matter of fact, a Disney+ original series titled Win or Lose was originally scheduled to arrive in December after being announced as a part of Disney’s Investor Day back in 2020. However, like many projects, it was postponed to 2024, likely a victim of pandemic-related delays or the now-resolved WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While Win or Lose has yet to receive an official release date on the streamer, audiences can likely expect to see the Pickles softball team take to the field in spring of this year.

Disney and Pixar’s Box Office Woes

Direct-to-Disney+ release strategy backfires

When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered movie theaters worldwide, Disney took some drastic measures to ensure that audiences could still experience its slate of upcoming projects. Because of this, three of Pixar’s animated outings — Soul (2020), Luca (2021), and Turning Red (2022) — were released directly to Disney+, which, unfortunately, happened to be three films that absolutely deserved a theatrical run. Even though Disney and Pixar have since transitioned back to the big screen, the direct-to-streaming model seems to have backfired hard for the House of Mouse, which struggled to fill seats for animated projects like the ill-fated Strange World (2022) and even the more recent Wish (2023).

It’s hard to say why the once-mighty entertainment conglomerate has floundered with its original animated stories in recent years, but many place the blame on streaming. With subscribers already shelling out over $130 a year for Disney+, many are simply skipping a trip to the theater, knowing they’ll be able to enjoy the latest movies from the comfort of home just weeks after their initial premieres. This has undeniably cost Disney millions, if not billions, in losses, with the company having spent a whopping $965 million on four of its most high-profile streaming and film flops in 2023 alone.

Reliance on sequels

To remedy its financial concerns, the Walt Disney Company and especially Pixar seem to be falling back on the success of prequels, reboots, and spinoffs. According to a recent report, multiple sequels are currently in the works at both studios, including the Mufasa: The Lion King Disney+ prequel series, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 (2024), Frozen 3 (TBA), and Toy Story 5 (TBA). With new projects about familiar, beloved characters being, essentially, a fail-safe for Pixar in previous years, it’s no wonder the company is relying on this strategy to help remedy its box office performances moving forward into 2024 and beyond. However, with so many sequels in the pipeline, one can only hope that original stories will still be factored into Pixar’s long-term master plan.

All Pixar Movies and TV Shows Premiering in 2024

‘Win or Lose’

After a somewhat rocky road to production, having experienced a nearly year-long delay, the Disney+ original series Win or Lose is expected to arrive on the streaming platform next year. Boasting the title of “Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series,” the TV show follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game, according to the official synopsis. Win or Lose is directed, written, and executive produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and stars Will Forte, Milan Ray, and Rosa Salazar. As of now, the series is still listed as “coming soon” on the official Disney+ website, though we can likely expect it to premiere in the spring or summer of 2024.

‘Inside Out 2’

Perhaps one of Disney and Pixar’s most anticipated sequels, Inside Out 2 (2024), will see the familiar cast of emotions, including Joy (Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) encountering new feelings like Anxiety (Maya Hawke) as Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) navigates her turbulent teenage years. Based on the trailer, it seems like we’re in for an emotional roller coaster of a ride that’s just as heartfelt as its predecessor. Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Check out the official trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 below:

‘Soul,’ ‘Luca,’ and ‘Turning Red’ theatrical releases

It’s never too late for a second chance — especially when it comes to animated Pixar underdogs like Luca, Turning Red, and Soul, which sadly never got their opportunity to grace the silver screen. Thankfully, each of the movies, which premiered as streaming-only releases on Disney+ during the COVID-19 pandemic, will get the attention they deserve when they come to theaters nationwide in 2024, with tickets going on sale January 2. Per Variety, Soul will hit the big screen on January 12, Turning Red will arrive on February 9, and Luca will come on March 22. Each will be accompanied by the short films Burrow, Kitbull, and For the Birds, respectively.

‘Monsters At Work’ Season 2

In October, fans of the Disney+ spinoff series Monsters at Work received some exciting news when Disney and Pixar confirmed that even more characters from both Monsters Inc. (2001) and Monsters University (2013) would appear in its second season. The show first premiered in 2021 and follows Tylor Tuskman (Ben Feldman), an aspiring MU scare graduate starting his career at Monsters Incorporated. Given the first season was generally well received, speculation for the cast of Monsters at Work Season 2 is high, as the Laughter Floor will feature all-star voice actors, including Nathan Fillion, Aubrey Plaza, and Jennifer Coolidge, all of whom are reprising their roles from Monsters Inc. and Monsters University. There’s certainly plenty of surprises in store for fans when Monsters at Work Season 2 arrives on Disney’s streamer sometime in 2024.

