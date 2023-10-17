Aubrey Plaza Cast in Fan-Favorite Pixar Sequel

Aubrey Plaza will be returning to Pixar in the upcoming sequel series to Monsters Inc (2001) on Disney+.

Monsters Inc is one of the most beloved Disney Pixar franchises, ranking up there with Toy Story and Frozen in terms of cultural longevity and ubiquity. Since the original movie starring John Goodman and Billy Crystal as two well-meaning monsters who find themselves taking custody of a human child in a world that runs on screams of terror, audiences have been enthralled.

Notably, it was also one of the first movies to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and still stands as one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

The first film was followed by Monsters University (2013), interestingly taking the prequel route to the franchise and bringing back James P. “Sulley” Sullivan (Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Crystal) as rival students and eventual friends at the titular educational institution.

In expanding the world of Monstropolis, Pixar naturally came up with a bunch of new college-age monsters, which included Aubrey Plaza as fellow student Claire Wheeler.

In Monsters University, Plaza’s character was a Greek Council member and commented on the all-important Scare Games, alongside Tyler Labine as Greek Council president Brock Pearson and Nathan Fillion as Roar Omega Roar fraternity president Johnny J. Worthington III.

While the Monsters franchise has not gotten another theatrical feature since Monsters University, it has finally gotten a sequel in the form of the Disney+ series Monsters at Work, which directly follows the events of the original movie after it is discovered that the laughter of children provides more energy than terrified screams.

Monsters at Work features John Goodman and Billy Crystal once again reprising their characters and centers on Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a recently graduated scarer who finds himself working as a mechanic. The Disney+ series also features the voices of Mindy Kaling and Henry Winkler, as well as returning actors Alfred Molina and John Ratzenberger.

In the upcoming second season of the show, Aubrey Plaza, Tyler Labine, and Nathan Fillion will all return as their Monsters University characters (per Deadline), although it is not yet known exactly how they will fit into the new post-scaring world.

While Aubrey Plaza is best known for her deadpan role on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation and her starring roles in off-beat indie films like Safety Not Guaranteed (2012), Ned Rifle (2014), and Black Bear (2020), the actress has had a number of breakout mainstream roles as of late.

In particular, she received critical acclaim for her part in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus and will soon be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. In other words, there’s going to be a lot of Aubrey Plaza on Disney+ soon.

