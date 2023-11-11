‘Inside Out 2’ Casts New Emotions, Timing Couldn’t Be Better

Disney and Pixar just dropped a major reveal for Inside Out 2, and the colorful characters that make up Riley’s internal machinations are about to have some new friends. Can everyone play nice without emotional turmoil?

Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) were the five leading players that represented the complex emotions in the mind of a preteen girl in Pixar’s Inside Out (2015), and they took audiences on a surreal and cathartic journey. The movie blew viewers away with one of the most acclaimed animated films in the studio’s catalog.

Although the original five were a great way to present the broad emotional spectrum in a visually interesting way, things are about to get a lot more complicated. With a blare of the Puberty Alarm, the upcoming sequel introduces a new set of players in the form of Riley’s new teen emotions.

Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment Turn Things Inside Out

In the original film, fans saw the emotional rollercoaster Riley went through as she and her family moved to their new home in San Fransisco. Now, Riley is a teenager, and that, of course, comes with its own different set of pitfalls and challenging subjects.

As anyone above twenty can attest, the teenage years are not the easiest time growing up. In perfect Pixar fashion, the new sequel comes with a different flavor of emotional development in the form of characters representing the more awkward feelings everyone goes through at that age.

Fans have already been introduced to the frazzled Anxiety (voiced by Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke) in the new trailer, but she won’t be traveling alone as she is joined by Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment as well. Not only are these new emotions absolutely and entirely fitting for a teenage girl, but they are also something most kids who first saw the movie nearly a decade ago have been well acquainted with for some time.

A lot happened between 2015 and 2023, and many young viewers who saw the film when it first premiered will likely be teenagers by the time the sequel comes out. Not to mention, this movie comes during a post-pandemic world with its own new set of challenges. Anxiety and Ennui are definitely present, at the very least.

Pete Docter and the rest of his filmmaking crew struck gold with the original film, but can lightning strike twice in a row? From what we know about the movie at this time, it seems like Pixar is genuinely dedicated to recreating the success of the first. While Fear and Disgust might sound slightly different in the next installment, the new emotions will keep things interesting.

Will Riley’s new emotions wreak havoc on her head? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!