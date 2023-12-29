How “Word of Mouth” Could Save Disney Animation

2023 wasn’t exactly the best year for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the company is still reeling from the aftermath. However, one underdog story might just inspire hope for the future.

Dubbed “Disney’s Flop Era” by the fanbase, the studio has not exactly been taking home any prizes at the box office. Many film aficionados are growing quite concerned as this was the first year in a long time that the Walt Disney Company failed to break a billion in profits. However, numbers alone do not win battles.

Pixar’s Elemental (2023) had a rocky start but soon found an appreciative audience as it soon became the year’s most-viewed Disney movie according to Animation Magazine. As impressive as that is, could Pixar’s animated rom-com actually have an obvious element that Disney is missing?

Disney Animation Should Learn From Pixar

Elemental director Peter Sohn has spoken at length on how watching his parents’ immigrant story as a young child shaped the story and success of the film. However, public opinion also played a major role in getting the movie off the ground.

During an interview with Indie Wire, Sohn made the following comment.

“This idea of word of mouth was something that became very emotional for me,” said Sohn. “It became a fuel that was lifting the movie in a way that meant the movie was connecting.”

Elemental isn’t the first Disney/Pixar project to find massive success after its original release, as the same thing has been witnessed with films like Encanto (2021) and Turning Red (2022). It’s also safe to say that Disney’s Wish (2023) is likely going to meet the same fate once it releases on Disney+.

Like Elemental, Wish’s financial missteps might be saved by its positive critical response. If that happens, we might see a drastic change for Disney in 2024.

Walt Disney was a believer in the maxim of “always leave them wanting more,” and its clear that Pixar was able to ensnare good publicity more from reception than box office bucks. The financial success certainly came later, but the argument can certainly be made that it only came as a result of fan reception.

In a time where Disney audiences are frequently calling out Disney and its stories on social media outlets, it’s become clear how the critical dynamic has shifted. If Pixar can find success by word of mouth, why can’t Disney Animation?

