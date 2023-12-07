Disney Animation Enters Oscar Race After Multiple Flops

2023 has not been a good year for the Walt Disney Company or Walt Disney Animation Studio, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of the Oscar race. An Academy Award could be a potent tonic against box office poisoning.

Disney is experiencing what many call its “Flop Era,” and it’s easy to understand why. After multiple projects under the brand’s wing failed to meet many viewers’ expectations, the idea that Disney is still hoping for a chance at Oscar gold might come off as ludicrous at best and insulting at worst.

Although there were a handful of hits like Elemental (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. (2023), most of Disney’s recent cinematic offerings have been anything but award-winning. Of course, full-length feature films aren’t the only projects eligible for Oscar nominations or awards. Disney might have one last ace up its sleeve.

Walt Disney Animation Enters Best Short Subject

If you’ve been keeping track of Disney’s box office performance, you’ll already know that the studio is getting absolutely smashed in the courts of popular culture. Getting taken to the cleaners by one of the Trolls movies definitely isn’t the best look for the House of Mouse.

As standard and as popular as it is to bash Disney for its departure from successful elements, call it “woke,” or just dislike the fact it’s become a faceless mega-corporation, there is one area where it still shines. As Disney is a studio founded on cartoon short films, so shall the medium save it at this year’s Academy Awards.

Walt Disney’s first Oscar wasn’t for a feature film but for Best Short Subject in 1932 with Flowers and Trees (1932), and Disney already has two entries for the award this year. Although the studio will have to compete with 13 other contenders, Disney’s contributions will be hard to beat.

Carl’s Date (2023) picks up with Carl and Dug after the events of Pixar’s Up and serves as the final vocal performance of Ed Asner as Carl’s voice. Pixar has a history of catching the attention at the Academy Awards, and it’s safe to say that this return to one of their most emotional offerings will be eyed to take home the gold. Of course, Walt Disney Animation Studio isn’t playing around, either.

In honor of the company’s 100th anniversary, Once Upon a Studio (2023) brings together every classic Disney character from the past century in an ultimate tribute to the studio beloved by many. While it might come off as a hail-mary attempt from the floundering studio, Disney knows how to play with nostalgia better than anyone, and it will affect the judges.

At this point, it’s far too early to tell whether or not Disney’s films will even be selected in light of its recent performance. That said, an Oscar in any category would do the studio a world of good. All we can do now is wait and see what happens.

Will Disney take home Oscar gold or call an Uber home from the red carpet? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!