Op-Ed: Dumber Audiences Force Disney Into Its “Flop Era”

Even though Disney has promised to return to more traditional practices with Wish (2023), some dedicated members of the fanbase continue to criticize the studio for barely changing its formula. Is this the consequence of pandering to a vocal minority, or have audiences changed too much?
Since its original announcement, Wish has been marketed as Disney’s triumphant return to how they previously handled their films. It features a daring heroine, a talking animal sidekick, and a visual style that harkens back to the days of hand-drawn animation, but is the project really that different from some of the studio’s most recent offerings?
Several fans have pointed out that although Disney has promised to deliver a more traditional fairytale, the Walt Disney Company still relies on overplayed tropes seen far too often over the past few years. Ariana Debose plays the overly-adorkable Asha, Chris Pine is an over-the-top villain while still being the familiar narcissist, and some are calling the visual style clunky, unfinished, and a flop from the start.
Wish Caps Off Disney’s “Flop Era”
While the Walt Disney Company is at least making an effort to show its dedicated fanbase that the studio is still capable of creating magical movies, some have called Disney out for falling into repetitive patterns like those previously mentioned. However, it might be that the audience has simply become too complacent with what they’ve been watching.
Some recent takes on Disney’s current style have pointed out that they are becoming too reliant on quirky princesses, hidden villains, and alternative messages and morals in some of its box office bombs. While it can be so easy to join in the chants of “go woke, go broke” as the studio continues to play to its modern audiences, some criticisms directly connect with Disney’s change in direction.
