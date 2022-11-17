Last week, The Walt Disney Company hosted its 2022 Disney Accelerator Demo Day and showcased six unique companies focused on helping build the future of immersive experiences.

Disney Accelerator’s Demo Day is a celebration of the annual Disney Accelerator program, a business development initiative designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies worldwide. Since launching the Accelerator in 2014, Disney has continued collaborating with many Disney Accelerator participant companies to bring exciting products and new technologies to market. The companies in this year’s program focus on a range of technologies in areas such as augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI) virtual characters.

This year’s version of Demo Day featured more than 15 senior executives from The Walt Disney Company who participated in an in-depth conversation with the founders of the six growth stage companies as they discussed innovation and new technologies and the impact they might have across Disney.

Disney has always used technology in its storytelling while advancing the entertainment industry. As Disney focuses on next-generation storytelling efforts, the company will continue exploring how these new techniques can help create connected experiences across physical, digital, and virtual worlds.

Bonnie Rosen, General Manager of the Disney Accelerator program, said, “For nearly one hundred years, Disney has embraced cutting-edge technology to remain at the forefront of creative storytelling and deliver the most innovative entertainment experiences for audiences and Guests around the world. This commitment to advancement is also an integral part of the Disney Accelerator, which allows us to collaborate with outstanding growth-stage companies like those in this year’s class that share our desire to redefine the media landscape.”

It will be interesting to see how Disney utilizes these technologies in its portfolio of businesses.

How do you think Disney can use these technologies?