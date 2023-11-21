Op-Ed: ‘Wish’ is Wonderful… For a Certain Audience

Since the film was first announced, Wish (2023) has been beset by praise and criticism in equal droves. But will the final product divide audiences even further? Not if they’ve done their homework.

From the very beginning, Wish has been marketed as a love letter to classic Disney movies, a return to the traditional fantasy fairytale narrative, and what some consider more conservative roots. As development progressed, however, viewers were pulled apart on whether or not this movie was truly the best way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Without going into total spoiler territory just yet, Chris Buck’s tale of Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) and her quest to rescue the wishes of Rosas from the clutches of King Magnifico (Voiced by Chris Pine) is undeniably a return to form for the studio, and it has been the homage to classic Disney magic as the studio has promised. But as Shakespeare once wrote, “Ay, there’s the rub.”

Wish is a Disney Movie Made for Disney Fans

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Disney’s Wish!

As much as audiences have criticized the film based on what they’ve seen in the trailers, this writer can happily report that they aren’t getting the complete picture. Inside the Magic recently reported that it was fair to say that Disney is simply baiting the viewers with minimal and flawed details to generate more buzz (both good and bad) about the film, and that was precisely the case for Wish.

Although it does take the eyes some time to adjust to the hybrid art style of watercolors and CGI animation, the movie does have an identity all its own that utilizes bits and bobs from other classic Disney films. While that’s obviously to be expected, given what the filmmakers have shared with social media, it also presents a rather interesting problem.

Without going into far too much detail, Wish serves as the origin story behind not one but three iconic Disney movies, and the core element is the Wishing Star itself. Hardly a scene goes by that there isn’t a call back to something any Disney fan worth their salt can’t quickly identify, but that’s precisely who this film was made for.

Along with the overly pop-inspired soundtrack, the most considerable criticism that will hurt the film is that it was made for Disney fans and not the average moviegoer. While those of us who have a lifetime subscription to Disney+ and a Park-Hopper Pass might gobble this film up like so many Mickey bars, the average animation fan might not be so willing to pay $20-$30 to see it in the theaters.

In this writer’s opinion, Wish has the same stumbling block as Tomorrowland (2015); it was made with a specific audience in mind. That doesn’t make it a bad film, but it will hurt its opening numbers. With a predicted $50 million at its opening box office out of its $200 million budget, Disney will need more than a magic spell to truly make a comeback, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

Wish might not be the film that grants Disney its return to tradition and fantastic financial success, but it does exactly what the studio promised. By the time the credits roll, the audience will be reminded of every magical moment that made them fall in love with the house of mouse in the first place. In the end, that’s all it really needs to be.

