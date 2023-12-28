Pixar Follows Disney’s Lead: Multiple Sequels “In the Works”

2024 is starting to look like the year of the sequels for Disney, and it looks like its sister studio, Pixar, might be in the same boat.

The studio behind such iconic animated features as Toy Story (1995), A Bug’s Life (1998), and Up (2009) has been making magic since the ’90s and already has multiple new projects in the works. However, it might also be falling into a risky pattern set forth by Disney.

With 2023 drawing to a close, Disney is shaping up its release calendar for 2024. With a primary focus on sequels and prequels like Mufasa: The Lion King and Deadpool 3 in the crosshairs, it seems like the House of Mouse is relying on continuing existing material to lead the charge next year. However, it looks like Pixar is also finding safety in sequels.

Pixar Hits the Road with More Cars

Jay Ward, creative director of Disney and Pixar’s Cars franchise was interviewed by The Late Brake show in November 2023, and had much to say about the series. While Cars is debatably not the most enthralling series compared to something like Finding Nemo (2003) or Elemental (2023), it’s certainly a success (especially with merchandise).

Ward stated that newer projects were reportedly in the works, but this writer can’t help but see this as stretching out a popular Pixar property rather than exploring new ventures. Simply put, Pixar is running the same risk of sequel-itis as the Walt Disney Studio.

It should also be noted that Cars isn’t the only franchise Pixar is banking on with upcoming sequels, as both Inside Out and Toy Story are set to get brand new movies in the near future. In fact, Inside Out 2 is one of the most anticipated Disney releases for 2024.

With all of that in mind, Pixar is also releasing two totally original projects in the form of Elio (2024) and the previously-cancelled series Win or Lose. So, it’s impossible to say that the studio is running low on ideas or concepts.

Disney might be going all-in on sequels, but it seems like Pixar is only dipping its proverbial toe in the waters. Either way, both studios have a year of new releases all fans can look forward to. Here’s hoping 2024 is all the more magical for all those involved.

Do you think Pixar is catching Disney’s sequel-itis? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!