As part of the exciting announcements made at the Studios Panel of this year’s D23 Expo, we have seen updates on upcoming projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and Disney Studios, with fun and exciting stories for the whole family to enjoy.

So far, we’ve seen the release of the full trailers for two long-awaited sequels coming to Disney+ later this year; Disenchanted, coming to Disney+ on November 24, 2022, and Hocus Pocus 2, arriving at the streaming platform on September 30, 2022. Disney also released the first teaser trailer for the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, scheduled to release on May 26, 2023.

Part of these exciting announcements was the first look at Pixar’s first-ever full-length animated series, Win or Lose, which will make its way into Disney+ in 2023.

Up to bat at #D23Expo: a FIRST LOOK at Pixar’s all-new Original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan. From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose comes to @DisneyPlus in 2023!