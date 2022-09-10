We just got a first look at Pixar’s first full-length animated series, Win or Lose.
As part of the exciting announcements made at the Studios Panel of this year’s D23 Expo, we have seen updates on upcoming projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and Disney Studios, with fun and exciting stories for the whole family to enjoy.
So far, we’ve seen the release of the full trailers for two long-awaited sequels coming to Disney+ later this year; Disenchanted, coming to Disney+ on November 24, 2022, and Hocus Pocus 2, arriving at the streaming platform on September 30, 2022. Disney also released the first teaser trailer for the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, scheduled to release on May 26, 2023.
Part of these exciting announcements was the first look at Pixar’s first-ever full-length animated series, Win or Lose, which will make its way into Disney+ in 2023.
Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) shared the first peek at this upcoming project.
Up to bat at #D23Expo: a FIRST LOOK at Pixar’s all-new Original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan.
From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose comes to @DisneyPlus in 2023!
Up to bat at #D23Expo: a FIRST LOOK at Pixar’s all-new Original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan.
From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose comes to @DisneyPlus in 2023! pic.twitter.com/jLYD3CHmsz
— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022
Related: Series Set in Lagos, Nigeria Coming to Disney+ in 2023!
The series will star Will Forte as Coach Dan. Forte Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009), Scoob! (2020), The Willoughbys (2020), The Lego Movie (2014), and Gravity Falls (2012), among many other projects.
Win or Lose comes from the creative minds of filmmakers Michael Yates (Soul, Purl), Carrie Hobson (Lightyear, Luca, Toy Story 4), and David Lally (Finding Dory).
The upcoming series will follow the story of a softball team the week running up to their big game, and each episode will be based on one character and their point of view of that week. The preview promises to be a hilarious story that will most likely touch on several profound topics in true Pixar fashion. We can’t wait to enjoy this fun new project from Pixar!
Inside the Magic will bring you all the information that will continue to be released during this year’s D23 Expo, “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” including the latest projects from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, Disney Parks, and so much more!
Will you watch Win or Lose when it premieres on Disney+ in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!