Series Set in Lagos, Nigeria Coming to Disney+ in 2023!

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced its first-ever collaboration with Kugali Media – an entertainment company “focused on telling stories inspired by African Culture using comic books, art and augmented reality. Our stories respect the history, embrace the present and imagine the future of Africa.”

At D23 Expo on Friday, Disney revealed a first look at Iwájú, streaming on Disney+ in 2023. The series is described as a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria, focusing on two teens – one a poor boy and one a wealthy heiress – facing a threat to their lives:

Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali’s Iwájú! The all-new Original series streams on @DisneyPlus in 2023. #D23Expo

News reporter Scott Gustin shared the series’ logo and a look at the futuristic version of Lagos that Iwájú is set in:

IWAJU will be the first collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali. Original series coming to Disney+ in 2023.

In the first image from the series, we not only get a look at the lead characters but an adorable lizard that appears to have unusual powers and unique markings! In the background, city buildings are interspersed with drones, flying cars, and other sci-fi technology.

