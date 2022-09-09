FULL Trailer For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Revealed!

Amuck, amuck, amuck! The Sanderson Sisters return in an all-new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 (2022), streaming on Disney+ on September 30:

The trailer, shared at D23 Expo, is the first official trailer since a teaser in June. Disney also shared an all-new poster for the highly-anticipated sequel:

As we previously reported, the plot for Hocus Pocus 2 centers around three high-school students who accidentally light the Black Flame Candle once again. We also got a look at Winfred, Sarah, and Mary as teenagers 370 years ago. From Disney:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

Need a refresher before your Hocus Pocus 2 movie night? From Disney Plus:

“You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches—Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy—return from 17th-century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. It’s a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth…but first they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat.”

