2024 is slated to have several animated releases pushed by multiple big-name studios, but Walt Disney Animation Studio remains suspiciously silent. Is this curtains for the House of Mouse?

It’s practically common knowledge at this point that 2023 has not been Disney’s best year, especially with the drama the studio has been facing at the box office. As the year comes to a close, it might be the start of a new era for Disney, one without a regular release.

A recent Cartoon Brew report announced several animated features scheduled for 2024. Said list includes submissions from animated legends like Pixar’s Josh Cooley (Transformers One (2024)) and Genndy Tartakovsky (Fixed (2024)), but apart from the upcoming Inside Out 2 (2024) and Lion King prequel, nothing has been announced solely by Disney.

Is Disney Animation on Hiatus?

Recent developments at the Walt Disney Company have many fans (this writer included) very much on edge. As Bob Iger works to get the studio back towards its creative roots with a focus on storytelling, it might be in the company’s best interest to take a breather this year.

Since the days of Michael Eisner, Disney has been consistent in releasing a new animated feature practically every year. Not since The Fox and the Hound (1981) has the studio gone more than a year or two without a new release, but it looks like history might repeat itself.

Granted, things are different now than they were before the Disney Renaissance, but the pattern still remains. In a post-Walt world, the Walt Disney Company still struggled with its animated features at both the studio and the box office. It might be safe to assume that Disney Animation might take 2024 off to recover from the shortcomings of its “Flop Era” in 2023.

Speculation of a Disney drought has been brought up before, but it’s not like the studio is ceasing all productions. Mufasa and Inside Out 2 are both on the menu to satisfy Disney’s extensive and vocal fanbase, and Bob Iger himself let the cat out of the bag regarding a possible Frozen 4. In the end, progress is still progress.

Fans can go back and forth on will-they-or-won’t-they scenarios, but the ball remains in Disney’s court. It might be the case that the studio is keeping its cards close to its chest and a major announcement will be revealed sometime after the holidays. Until then, we can only wait and see.

Do you think we might get a year without a new animated movie from Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!