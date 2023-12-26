Pixar Classic Gets Official Disney+ Remake

Disney has been unusually quiet about its upcoming projects, but one thing fans were likely not expecting was a live-action remake of A Bug’s Life (1998) starring Awkwafina.

Pixar took viewers out of Andy’s room in 1998 with its second official feature film, A Bug’s Life, which brought audiences down to the size of an ant to experience a whole new adventure. While the movie has its fans, not many were likely expecting it to make the jump to live action.

Disney+ has introduced subscribers to a wide variety of interesting content, but a NatGeo documentary inspired by the Pixar film certainly takes the cake for the most unusual concept coming next month. Hosted by Awkwafina, A Real Bug’s Life is crawling onto our screens on January 24, 2024.

A Bug’s Life Gets Real

Bugs, insects, arachnids, and other creepy crawlies might not be the most lovable creatures to most people, but Disney has a unique way of changing our perception of things. Enter this docuseries from National Geographic inspired by Pixar that could practically be the movie’s live-action remake, albeit on a smaller scale (pun totally intended).

Disney describes the series in the following,

“Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” the new Disney+ Original series from National Geographic, A REAL BUG’S LIFE, is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high … even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination…”

While it seems Flick, Hopper, Dot, and the rest of the animated cast from the original movie aren’t featured in the cast list, that doesn’t mean fans won’t see the world from the compound eyes of their real-life counterparts. Ants, grasshoppers, jumping spiders, and even more bugs are getting ready to swarm our screens next month, and it looks like a modern-day Microcosmos with a Disney twist.

Disney’s live-action remakes tend to have a negative stigma, but this adaptation seems to be a more original way of doing things. In an age where fans are begging for more original ideas from the House of Mouse, this might be an excellent way to start.

What do you think of this Pixar “remake?” Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!