Disney World Hotel Reportedly Infested With Bugs

One year after a family claimed that Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort refused to remove them from a bug-infested room, the Walt Disney World hotel reportedly hasn’t stopped the infestation.

Walt Disney World Resort offers more than two dozen Resort hotels with free transportation to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. They range from Value Resorts like Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Moderate Resorts like Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort to luxurious Deluxe Resorts and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

While each Disney Resort hotel offers unique amenities and Theme Park access… Guests might want to avoid this Value Resort hotel for the foreseeable future!

A Value Walt Disney World Hotel

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort is the sister hotel to Disney’s All-Star Music and All-Star Sports Resort. Other than Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campgrounds, the All-Stars often offer the cheapest Resort hotel rooms at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Imagine yourself sharing the spotlight with some of your favorite Disney friends, as you headline your very own all-star adventure,” the official Disney Resort hotel description reads. “Stay at a Disney Resort hotel that salutes the legends of Disney films—from the dotted pups of 101 Dalmatians to the playful toys of Andy’s Room— with whimsical, larger-than-life décor.”

Bug Problems

Reddit user u/throwawaygraduat recently spent a terrifying vacation at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort. They noticed a few bugs upon check-in but were unbothered because swampy Central Florida is known for insect activity.

“We booked our room at All Star Movies and found a few bugs in the bathroom by the shower and by the sink,” they began. “Whatever, it’s fine. Bugs happen.”

In retrospect, the bathroom bugs served as a grim foreshadowing of what was to come.

“The following morning we wake up to 18 (my kids thought it would be fun to count) knats in the sink, about 7 in the shower, and two dead long and skinny ones on the edge of the bed,” the guest continued.

They inspected the room further and realized many surfaces were filthy.

“There was a significant amount of dust in the corners of the room, and the garbage pail was sticky at the bottom of it,” they wrote. “I felt it was time to call the front desk. It just didn’t feel clean.”

“I never, ever complain about my room, and being a Florida resident, I understand the bug situation completely,” the guest concluded. “I don’t care if it’s a value resort, I’m still paying around $150 a night. And it doesn’t even include daily housekeeping.”

Disney Cast Members responded immediately and relocated the family, offering to wash their clothes for free. TIt’sfully, their vacation turned around!

It’s important to note that none of the insects spotted in the Walt Disney World hotel room are not dangerous to humans. The Disney Resort hasn’t commented publicly on the alleged bug infestation.

Have you experienced any issues at a Walt Disney World hotel? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.