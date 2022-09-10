Disney Resort Hotel Room Infested With Bugs

Finding bugs in your hotel room is a nightmare that unfortunately came true for Guests at Walt Disney World Resort this week.

Streaming the Magic shared a post from Joshua Keller, who checked into Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort after a 7-night cruise on Disney Fantasy. Keller wrote that 20-30 insects crawled throughout the room upon check-in. Initially, the front desk told Keller they’d move his room but later backtracked and said they’d send a cleaner:

After spending our honeymoon at Disney the past 2 weeks (stayed at all star sports for 5 nights and a 7 night cruise on the fantasy) to be treated this way is brutal. As I’m typing this actively more bugs are continually crawling out of vents and under doors! I get this is that time of year but they regardless shouldn’t be in a ”cleaned” room.

When the housekeeping Cast Member arrived, she helped the Guests get a new room from the front desk. She completely turned the experience around for this family:

She was amazing and personally checked the room herself to ensure it was taken care of as well as providing us with a free meal voucher. She is very valuable to this resort and the only reason our stay was improved and made acceptable!

It’s important to note that these insects appear to be lovebugs, which aren’t dangerous to humans and don’t infest fabric/bedding. While no one would want lovebugs in their Disney Resort hotel room, they’re native to Florida and cause no harm.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort is a sister hotel to Disney’s All-Star Music and All-Star Sports Resorts. Though it’s a Value Resort hotel, it was recently renovated with a more modern, elegant look! From Disney:

Imagine yourself sharing the spotlight with some of your favorite Disney friends, as you headline your very own all-star adventure. Stay at a Disney Resort hotel that salutes the legends of Disney films—from the dotted pups of 101 Dalmatians to the playful toys of Andy’s Room— with whimsical, larger-than-life décor.

