Disney World Ditching Children, Going Adults Only?

Disney Parks are generally considered one of the most child-friendly places in the world (well, to most people), but rumors have been building that the iconic Walt Disney World is shifting to an “Adults Only” model in which kids are barred from premises.

In recent years, the Walt Disney Company has increasingly shifted its model to appeal to the trend of “Disney adults,” which makes sense considering the steadily dropping ticket sales at pretty much every Disney Park from the original Disneyland Resort to Disneyland Paris.

After all, if you can’t get people to bring their children in a period of highly polarized politics, why not try to rebrand as an Adults Only space?

Disney World Adults Only Rumor Spreads

However, none other than the fact-checking website Snopes.com has determined that the rumor that Disneyland is going to ditch children is a hoax or, rather, a piece of satire.

As Snopes explained, a website named Mouse Trap News reported on July 22, “Are you tired of being hit by strollers at Disney? What about not being able to see fireworks because there is a kid on the shoulders in front of you? These are moments at Disney that can really kill your trip. If this has ever happened to you, you’re in luck. Disney just announced they will be offering Adult Only Days at Disney World starting this fall.”

A TikTok video was also released, reinforcing the idea that Walt Disney World would be going Adults Only at least part of the time.

Mouse Trap News Debunked

However, it is now clear that Mouse Trap News is a self-professedly satirical website that was attempting to parody some of Disney’s recent actions. Its website even states, “We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

As such, it is fair to say that the rumor that Disney World would be Adults Only was intended to be a joke that instead was taken as fact across the Internet.

Disney Hosting an Increasing Amount of After-Hours Events

With all that being said, the Walt Disney Company has been working overtime to appeal more to over-18 Guests, including at the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and at its Disney Hotel locations.

At least for now, parents can consider Disney World an accessible place for their children, at least until the next rumor.

