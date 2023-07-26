Disney World Ditching Children, Going Adults Only?

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Nathan Kamal Leave a comment
Kids swimming at Typhoon Lagoon

Credit: Disney Parks

Disney Parks are generally considered one of the most child-friendly places in the world (well, to most people), but rumors have been building that the iconic Walt Disney World is shifting to an “Adults Only” model in which kids are barred from premises.

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Cesira Alvarado on Unsplash

In recent years, the Walt Disney Company has increasingly shifted its model to appeal to the trend of “Disney adults,” which makes sense considering the steadily dropping ticket sales at pretty much every Disney Park from the original Disneyland Resort to Disneyland Paris.

After all, if you can’t get people to bring their children in a period of highly polarized politics, why not try to rebrand as an Adults Only space?

Related: Casey Anthony Spotted At Disney World For Adults Only Weekend

Disney World Adults Only Rumor Spreads

However, none other than the fact-checking website Snopes.com has determined that the rumor that Disneyland is going to ditch children is a hoax or, rather, a piece of satire.

Crowds at Disney World's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Inside the Magic

As Snopes explained, a website named Mouse Trap News reported on July 22, “Are you tired of being hit by strollers at Disney? What about not being able to see fireworks because there is a kid on the shoulders in front of you? These are moments at Disney that can really kill your trip. If this has ever happened to you, you’re in luck. Disney just announced they will be offering Adult Only Days at Disney World starting this fall.”

A TikTok video was also released, reinforcing the idea that Walt Disney World would be going Adults Only at least part of the time.

@mousetrapnews

Are you excited for days at Disney where kids are banned? #disneyworld #disneynews #disneyadult #disneytrip #disneyadults

♬ Married Life (From “Up”) – Sergy el Som

Mouse Trap News Debunked

However, it is now clear that Mouse Trap News is a self-professedly satirical website that was attempting to parody some of Disney’s recent actions. Its website even states, “We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

Disney world 50th anniversary crowds magic kingdom
Credit: ITM Kelly C.

As such, it is fair to say that the rumor that Disney World would be Adults Only was intended to be a joke that instead was taken as fact across the Internet.

Related: Disney World Location Closed Without Notice

Disney Hosting an Increasing Amount of After-Hours Events

With all that being said, the Walt Disney Company has been working overtime to appeal more to over-18 Guests, including at the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and at its Disney Hotel locations.

At least for now, parents can consider Disney World an accessible place for their children, at least until the next rumor.

Do you think Disney is going too far in appealing to adults over children? Let us know in the comments below!

 

Tagged:DisneyWalt Disney World

Nathan Kamal

Nathan Kamal is a Chicago-based writer and comic, who enjoys cooking, hanging out with his cat, and seeing as many movies as possible.

Be the first to comment!