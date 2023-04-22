Casey Anthony Spotted At Disney World For Adults Only Weekend

According to a report published by TMZ, Casey Anthony was spotted yesterday by fellow Guests checking in with an adult friend at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Walt Disney World Resort can be a great vacation spot for those labeled “Disney Adults.” When most people think of “Disney Adults,” their minds likely go to the image of an adult Disney Park Guest wearing a Disney-inspired outfit and enjoying a Mickey bar on the way to Space Mountain or having their picture taken in front of Cinderella Castle. However, most people aren’t likely to imagine former accused murderers.

Well, it looks like one of those new “Disney Adults” added to the club is Casey Anthony. According to a report released by TMZ, the formerly accused but acquitted defendant was spotted Friday in Orlando as she checked in to one of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

TMZ would go on to say that “It looks like Casey’s going to spend the weekend enjoying all Walt Disney World has to offer … and she doesn’t have to worry about pushing strollers or keeping kids entertained at the Mouse House because “Tot Mom” is rolling with an adult friend.”

Casey Anthony has historical roots in Central Florida. Ironically, Anthony lived in Orlando in 2008 when her daughter, Caylee Anthony, was initially reported missing. After her daughter’s skeletal remains were found a few months later, she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anthony would go on to plead not guilty and stood trial in 2011, with the jury acquitting her of murder, manslaughter, and child abuse. The only crime she was ultimately convicted of was lying to police officers.

What do you think Casey Anthony will be doing during her visit to Walt Disney World Resort?