Guest Jumps Out of Disney Ride, Throws Child Over Fence

Once again, a Disney Park guest has jumped out of “it’s a small world.”

Last fall, a 26-year-old man was arrested and banned from Disneyland Resort after climbing out of his “it’s a small world” boat. Videos of the guest went viral because after climbing around on some props, he stripped naked and swam through the ride water. Luckily, he wasn’t injured by any moving mechanical equipment.

Months later, a woman took her shoes off, jumped out of a moving “it’s a small world” boat at Disneyland Paris, and pulled her two children out with her. A video showed Disney cast members apprehending the woman who appeared unaware she’d done anything wrong. It’s unclear what happened afterward.

This week, Katy (@mgkaty._ on TikTok) visited Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort with her dad and young daughter. It was her little one’s first time on a Disney ride, and she was nervous, so the family decided to take her on “it’s a small world.” What could go wrong on The Happiest Cruise on Earth?

In a video on Wednesday, Katy explained that they had a fantastic time on the ride until the end, when it suddenly stopped. It’s common for a few boats to get backed up near the load/unload area, but the guest knew it was different when she spotted panicked cast members.

Katy shared a few short snippets from her time stuck on “it’s a small world.” A cast member is heard screaming, “Everyone, please remain fully seated with your hands and arms inside the boat.” Others gathered together in the “tower” area of the Fantasyland ride, pointing at a boat behind Katy’s.

That’s when the guest noticed a man climbing out of one of the boats behind her.

“As we come to a stop, one of the workers comes running and says, ‘Sit down, please! Sit down, please! I need everybody to stay seated. The ride is not over yet,’” Katy recalled. “This man was not staying seated, and he did not understand that the ride was not over yet.”

“[He] jumps off the ride, off the f**king boat, with what I can only assume is his own child,” she continued. “…We are all stuck. They had to shut down the whole f**king ride.”

The man then approached some kind of security gate, expecting to exit into Magic Kingdom Park with his child. When he couldn’t, he attacked a Disney cast member.

“As the worker is chasing toward him, she’s like, ‘I can’t open this gate now because you got off the ride. I can’t open it,’” Katy said. “He did all but shoulder check this poor girl…I really thought that there was going to be a physical altercation. Everyone is staring.”

The Disney cast member was trying to figure out how to unlock a security gate when suddenly, the man picked up his child and dropped him over the gate. He climbed onto the gate to hop over and almost fell on the child.

“They take off running while all of the cast members are trying to stop them and saying, ‘Sir, you cannot do that,’” Katy explained. “… He’s going every which way trying to get out. It’s chaos.”

Eventually, the guest found a way out of “it’s a small world” and “booked it” as Disney cast members “chased after him.”

“We have no idea what happened to him or the child he ran off with, and we have no idea why he even jumped off the boat to begin with,” Katy concluded. “But the fact that that happened… What the f**k?”

