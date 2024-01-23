Disney Guest Strips, Jumps Out of “It’s a Small World” Boat

After a man went viral for stripping naked and swimming in the “it’s a small world” ride water at Disneyland Resort last year, another guest was caught misbehaving on the family-friendly attraction–this time at Disneyland Paris.

Georgia Taylor (@georgiataylor1299 on TikTok) shared this video of a woman climbing into the “it’s a small world” water after the attraction broke down. Despite an announcement to remain seated until instructed to do otherwise, the guest apparently couldn’t wait to evacuate the ride.

The woman removed her socks and shoes, throwing them on the set with the “it’s a small world” animatronics. Then, she stepped into the water and pulled her two children onto the platform.

Just as the woman put her socks and shoes back on, Disney cast members approached to apprehend the family. They were escorted off the attraction, though it’s unclear if they were removed from the Disney theme park.

In the comments, @mattytaylor1969 alleged that he was also on “it’s a small world” during this incident: “They’d left a bag on board so had to wait for the ride to start again to bring their bag back.”

While listening to Disney cast members’ instructions is always important, it’s crucial on attractions. Under the “it’s a small world” water, sharp tracks and moving pieces can seriously injure guests not wearing proper foot protection. Disney cast members wear thick rubber waders when helping guests onto evacuation ramps.

A similar incident occurred on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park last July. As Disney cast members helped guests evacuate safely, an impatient man jumped out of the boat and carried his infant through waist-deep ride water. Luckily, he wasn’t injured.

More on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park (Paris)

Disneyland Paris Resort’s “it’s a small world” is inspired by similar attractions at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Take a calm ride on the Happiest Cruise on Earth!

“Set sail on a whimsical journey around the world on this unmissable and iconic attraction that will inspire a sense of pure wonder in your little ones… and grown ups too!” Disneyland Paris writes. “Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace with dolls from all four corners of the globe during a delightful musical boat tour for all the family.”

