Disney Begins Total Teardown of Popular ‘Aladdin’ Children’s Ride

A popular attraction for children has closed down at Disney and will soon be taken completely apart.

Flying Carpets of Agrabah closed earlier this year for maintenance at the Disneyland Paris Resort, with the attraction now entering a new phase of work.

As part of the attraction’s refurbishment, Disney has begun tearing down the ride, with walls and cranes now towering over the ride. DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared a few updates on X (Twitter), which you can check out down below.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, work has started on Flying Carpets Over Agrabah. The Attraction will be taken apart for maintenance Orbiton-style and reopen in the fall.

This attraction is incredibly popular among families due to its inclusive nature, meaning guests of nearly all ages and heights can enjoy it. While the Disney theme parks are famous for their incredible selection of thrilling roller coasters and intense and immersive dark rides, it’s important for Disney to have things that are fun for the whole family, like Flying Carpets Over Agrabah. Guests will find this attraction inside Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

Guests may notice that this attraction is very similar to the Magic Carpets of Aladdin, which can be found at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. These two rides, along with Dumbo the Flying Elephant, are identical copies of each other, allowing Walt Disney Imagineering to fill up a space with a cheap yet efficient crowd-pleaser. Guests will actually find these types of spinning rides sprinkled all throughout the Disney theme parks.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is broken up into two distinct theme parks, as well as a shopping and dining center known as Disney Village. This area acts in a similar fashion to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World or Downtown Disney at Disneyland, allowing guests to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the parks and enjoy some relaxing nighttime entertainment and delicious cuisine.

The two theme parks at the resort are Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, each one featuring some incredible rides and attractions as well as some of the best themes and atmospheres out of any of the Disney resorts around the world. Disneyland Paris is famous for its beautiful version of Sleeping Beauty Castle, which stands tall above the rest of Disneyland Park. The newest addition to the European resort is Avengers Campus, a land inspired by and dedicated to all things Marvel Studios. Here, guests will find and encounter a wide range of characters like Thor, Loki, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, and many more as they embark on daring adventures and enjoy some truly out-of-this-world food and beverages.

