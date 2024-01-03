Updates Unearthed After Disneyland Streaker Arrest, Video Footage Shares Backstory

When guests visit Disneyland, they are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations of the theme parks and resort as a whole, if they fail to do so, serious measures, including law enforcement, may be utilized. Now, there has been an update on what was possibly the largest and most talked about illegal action at Disneyland Park in 2023.

The Fantasyland attraction “it’s a small world” was developed by Walt and his Imagineering team in the 1960’s for the World’s Fair, and has since become a cultural icon in the Disney parks globally. No matter what Disney resort you are visiting around the world; you will always find a “it’s a small world” ride in the “castle” park of that resort. The ride not only became popular for its history and diversity but also, due to its inclusivity for all guests.

The ride is wheelchair accessible, and guests of all ages can ride.

This is why it was so shocking to see one guest, streaking on the set of the attraction during daytime operations.

On November 26, 2023, a 26-year-old man was arrested after streaking at Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” ride. The guest was arrested and was also found to have drugs in his system. The ride shut down for over one hour, however, the man’s genitals were exposed to hundreds of guests before he was removed, sadly, many of those being children.

As you can see below, Ashley Esqueda posted a photo of the streaker, who not only showed his naked body to guests in the attraction but made it to the external facade of the ride, which opens up to potentially thousands of other guests at Disneyland, including everyone waiting in the ride’s queue.

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING.

Looking back at this incident, it is easy to sit and wonder what was going on in the mind of this guest before he decided to be, in the words of Patricia from Carousel of Progress, “indecent”, and while we may never know the exact answer. A recent TikTok has shared what the guest was doing moments before he began to strip.

The Hamily Family (@the_hamilyfamily) were on “it’s a small world” that day, and they had a very different video of the guest compared to what we are used to seeing. As they were filming the ride, they also filmed the guests walking opposite of the boats, along the floor of the attraction. He was walking backwards, heading back into the ride after presumably hopping off his boat.

At this time, the guest was wearing all black, and was using the walls of the ride that hold the boat and water as a guide to help him walk, as he seemed to be under the influence, waddling past the guests.

In the comment section, the creators noted that they were confused when they saw the guest walking towards them outside of the attraction.

If you have ever been on a Disney ride, you have heard the spiel where cast members warn guests to keep their arms and legs in the ride vehicle at all times. In the past, we have certainly seen others defy these rules, with some jumping out of attractions like EPCOT’s Living with the Land to steal a cucumber, and, most recently, a guest jumping out of their moving ride vehicle on Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disneyland was left pinned under the ride while trying to retrieve lost Minnie Mouse ears.

As we can see in the case of the guest who streaked at Disneyland, not only was he trespassed from the park for life, but he was also arrested, which serves as a stern warning to guests thinking about breaking the rules.

Have you ever witnessed another guest breaking the rules at Disney? What happened?

