Disney Reveals Fate of Beloved Attraction After Child is Hit, Pinned Under Car

Just yesterday, a guest was run over by one of Disney’s latest attractions, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit in Shanghai Disneyland. Now, Disney is speaking out on the incident.

At Disney, guests are always expected to follow the rules and regulations of every Disney attraction. While some have stricter rules than others, every Disney attraction will require guests to keep their bodies inside the ride vehicle until instructed not to. Some attractions, such as TRON Lightcycle Power Run in Shanghai Disneyland, would be much more difficult to escape, as guests are locked into the coaster tightly with no wiggle room.

Other attractions with a lap bar that are more slow-moving, however, do allow for some leeway as multiple guests are sitting in one row, with varying sizes. As these attractions are not meant for speed, the lap bar is added as a precaution. Most recently, Disney opened up their new Zootopia land, and just yesterday, one young child jumped out of the ride vehicle on Zootopia: Hot Pursuit to pick up a pair of ears that fell out of the ride vehicle.

It appears that the child was not stopped by their parent before they were able to slither their way out of the restraints and hop out of the moving car.

During Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, visitors are welcomed to step into the shoes of rookie police officers alongside Officer Judy Hopps and her partner Nick Wilde. This cutting-edge attraction will have guests participating in a thrilling pursuit as they make their way to the Zootopia Day concert, headlined by the acclaimed Gazelle.

This trackless ride vehicle moves in a variety of directions, and without a track, makes it impossible for guests to know where they will be going next. While this is a thrilling part of the ride experience, it does indeed make it more difficult for someone who has jumped out of the police car to know where it will be going next in order to avoid it.

The guest was unable to get out of the ride’s pathway and was pinned to the ground by the ride vehicle. As we saw in yesterday’s photos, it seemed that the child was unable to get up immediately as the car was on top of them. In the end, it was stated that the ride shut down for the day, while no updates were given on the child’s injury.

Now, as of today, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is back on the prowl.

Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) received comment from Disney, who stated that the ride was once again operational on Christmas Day, and reminded all guests that guidelines must be followed while riding any Disney attraction.

Shanghai Disney Resort says “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit” will resume operations today (Dec. 25). “All guests are required to comply with the resort’s operational guidelines as they experience the attraction.”

Shanghai Disney Resort says “Zootopia: Hot Pursuit” will resume operations today (Dec. 25). “All guests are required to comply with the resort’s operational guidelines as they experience the attraction.” pic.twitter.com/XIjtHkSFhN — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 25, 2023

Based on this stern reminder, it seems that the child was likely not severely injured, but as we can see, the potential for a dangerous or even fatal injury when guests break the operational rules of Disney’s attractions can have a magical day turn into quite the disaster.

In the past, we have seen guests jump out of attractions from Pirates of the Caribbean to “it’s a small world” (which are both water attractions) to Living with the Land at Disney World. These actions can not only leave you injured, but also, if done intentionally, can very well have you removed from the park without refund for the day, or worse, trespassed for life.

While the ride was shut down yesterday, guests still had a ton to enjoy in the new Zootopia section of the theme park.

Jumbeaux’s Café was open, which is a fun treat spot that has everything, including Chocolate Marshmallows and Officer Clawhauser’s favorite – The Big Donut. Of course, there is also Zootopia Market, which is parked permanently in the streets of Zootopia. It’s in the form of a cluster of four colorful shacks offers a variety of treats for the Zootopia Day Concert!

Guests can grab a refreshing drink from Slothful Slurps, try corn-flavored popcorn at Hopps Family Farm or indulge in sweet cotton candy at Cottonball Candy cart. Jumbeaux also has a pop-up cart here where you can grab the tasty signature frozen paw-shaped Disney Zootopia Pawsicle.

You can even meet the characters from Zootopia.

As noted by Disney, “If you’re wanting to catch a glimpse of some favorite Zootopia characters, “Disney Zootopia Comes Alive,” is exactly what you’re looking for! Everyone from Fru Fru to her father Mr. Big, along with Koslov the polar bear, Flash the sloth, Yax the yak, Duke Weaselton the weasel, and even the Hopps family will interact amongst themselves (and sometimes even with you!) throughout the day from their windows.”

Additionally, officers Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps are ready to greet you over at the Zootopia Police Department Recruitment Center! Nick is even wearing an all-new look, but in typical “Wilde” style.

Have you ever seen a guest behave poorly on a Disney attraction? What happened?