6 Months Worth of Rain Falls in 24-Hours as Deadly Weather Impacts Disneyland

Southern California is experiencing torrential rainfall that has caused Disneyland Resort to close early amid a struggle to keep up with operations during a deadly storm that has claimed the lives of three people.

Yesterday, Disneyland Resort in California closed early due to a deadly storm impacting the area, which has already claimed the lives of three people. Governor Newsom also declared a State of Emergency, which promptly led to the theme parks having to close their doors early, including Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Downtown Los Angeles experienced a deluge, with rainfall exceeding 7 inches, reaching up to 11 inches in some locales, prompting a flood watch across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the sluggish pace of the storm system is expected to persist until tomorrow or possibly Wednesday. This extended presence heightens the risk of flooding on freeways, posing hazardous conditions, and increases the likelihood of mudslides and debris flows, particularly in hillside communities and areas affected by recent wildfires.

Disneyland seems to remain open during regular operating hours, with a special event causing Disneyland Park to close tonight at 8 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch is set to persist in the region until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. They emphasize that the risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall remains a concern throughout the overnight hours tonight.

Despite a slight decrease in the flash flooding risk since its peak on Sunday night, the weather service cautions that the potential for heavy downpours and rainfall rates ranging from 0.5 to 1.0 inches per hour persists. Remaining vigilant and prepared is paramount in the face of ongoing weather challenges.

As the rain subsides in some areas of California, the latest reports from the tracking website poweroutage.us indicate that over 250,000 customers across the state still find themselves without electricity tonight.

Predominantly concentrated in Northern California and the vicinity of the San Francisco Bay Area as of 8 p.m. last night, this figure marks a significant reduction from the earlier count of approximately 350,000 customers experiencing power outages today. It’s worth noting that “customers” refers to the number of homes and businesses affected rather than individuals impacted.

Describing the storm as one of the most severe single-day weather events in terms of outage numbers, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) attributes the widespread power loss to high winds toppling trees and causing objects to collide with power lines. In response, PG&E has mobilized approximately 3,000 personnel to undertake restoration efforts, underscoring the scale and urgency of the situation.

This Disneyland storm seems on par with Hurricane Hilary, which struck the area in August 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary brought similar rainfall to the area more than six months ago, also leading Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park to shutter its doors early to protect its guests.

As flood warnings and more continue to impact the Southern California area, guests are advised to keep updated with the National Weather Service and Disneyland Resort to keep up with any changes that might affect their vacation plans.