Disneyland Resort Closing Significantly Early Due to State of Emergency

The legendary California theme park resort is shutting down in preparation for severe weather conditions.

The entire Disneyland Resort will be shutting down early today, Monday, February 5, due to a state of emergency in the area. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency due to an approaching storm affecting the southern region of the state. This state of emergency includes eight different counties, including Orange County, which is where the Disneyland Resort is located.

The Disneyland Resort first opened in 1955 in Anaheim, Califonia, and features two incredible theme parks for guests to discover. Guests can visit the original Disneyland Park, which is filled to the absolute brim with classic and iconic attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. Guests seeking a little more adventure should head over to Disney California Adventure, which is home to rides like the Incredicoaster and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

The city of Anaheim is under several wind and flood warnings due to an atmospheric river, a natural phenomenon where a large body of water vapor becomes rain or snow in the air. Atmospheric rivers average about twice the flow of the Amazon River, according to a report by PBS. These conditions could prove to be potentially quite dangerous and catastrophic for the area.

Disneyland Park will close at 8 p.m. Monday evening, as will Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Park typically closes at 10 p.m., with Disney California Adventure usually closing around 9 p.m. An official announcement has not been made regarding Downtown Disney, Disneyland’s massive shopping and dining district, but it’s likely that this area will also be closing early.

Both theme parks also closed early yesterday, February 4. This state of emergency is also taking a toll on other local theme parks like SeaWorld San Diego, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magci for all future updates regarding Disneyland.