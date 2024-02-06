U.S. Government Responsible for Lack of Disney Parks Expansions

You might be wondering what’s been happening with the proposed Disney Parks expansions and why there haven’t been any major groundbreaking projects. You can thank the United States Government, precisely two individuals, for that.

Universal Moving Gracefully With Epic Universe – Meanwhile, Disney Seems to Be Held Back with Parks Expansions

Universal Orlando Resort made some major announcements last week with the official reveal of Epic Universe, giving everyone in the world an official look into its newest, massive theme park that will allow Universal guests to invest in a week or more of vacation time, going toe-to-toe with Walt Disney World.

A lot of Disney fans and Disney enthusiasts immediately reacted to the news of Universal, wondering why Disney hasn’t been keeping and delivering on its promises of expansions announced several years ago. For instance, Disneyland announced in 2021 that DisneylandForward (some misspell it as Disneyland Forward) would be a multi-year, 40-year expansion plan for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The plan includes rezoning the resort area, adding theme park attractions, and more.

Disney currently possesses a tract of land west of its existing theme park complex in California, designated for hotels and parking. To facilitate expansion, Disney seeks the necessary city approvals for a potential rezoning of this area, contemplating its utilization for either theme park purposes or a mixed-use development. This process underscores Disney’s commitment to thoughtful urban planning and strategic development initiatives within the region.

You can thank Governor Gavin Newsome for the current delay in anything breaking ground at Disneyland Resort in California. One new addition at Disneyland has been the opening of Pixar Place Hotel, a new Disneyland hotel for all guests, which opened its doors not too long ago.

For Disneyland Expansion, Disney Has to Dish out Billions

Remarkably, the ongoing rezoning endeavor does not entail the acquisition of additional land; instead, Disney aims to reallocate previously sanctioned development allocations within its existing land portfolio. Currently progressing through various stages of the City of Anaheim planning workshops, the rezoning initiative anticipates presentation for approval during an upcoming City Council hearing in the imminent Spring or early Summer.

While expressing a desire to expand its theme park footprint, Disney is in a temporary state of anticipation, awaiting government approval. In the event of approval, Disney would be obligated to make a minimum investment of $1.9 billion over the next decade, with an additional commitment of at least $2.5 billion within the same timeframe to circumvent potential penalties. This underscores Disney’s strategic vision and financial commitment to advancing its theme park initiatives.

California Governor Newsome was in the hot seat with Disney for a while, even with most of his constituents believing he didn’t want the House of Mouse to succeed in Anaheim. But four years later, things are different. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has gone to war with Disney in Orlando. Governor Newsome seems to be on the opposite end, cheering for Disney rather than going after the theme park giant. It seems to be working out in Newsomer’s favor.

Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, and Disneyland park are due for expansions, and although some new things are on the way, a large portion of the theme park expansion announcements are nowhere to be seen.

DeSantis will continue Vendetta against Disney World Resort?

In Orlando, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is flying high after a major win against the House of Mouse as the First Amendment lawsuit case that has been the talk of the town since last year was dismissed by a Federal Court judge, leading many to speculate that DeSantis is just getting started. After a failed Republican Presidential candidate run, DeSantis seems to be setting his sights on totally taking down Disney World through all means necessary – including its potential for theme park expansions.

For instance, Disney World’s proposed new headquarters in Nona, Florida, officially declared Walt Disney World Resort the leader and commander of its global parks. The new location was announced in 2021, but the political turmoil between Disney and DeSantis would begin in 2022, after the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill was introduced and the House of Mouse took a stand, leading to Disney pulling away from this construction project.

The decision to cancel the relocation to Florida is poised to be considered a significant pivotal moment in the trajectory of Walt Disney World’s development for years to come. Nonetheless, Iger and his team remain steadfast in their commitment to inject $17 billion into Walt Disney World over the next decade, demonstrating an unwavering and optimistic stance on the parks’ potential.

Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland (Tokyo Disney Resort), Tokyo DisneySea, and Shanghai Disneyland (Shanghai Disney Resort) seem to be on pause as well regarding major expansions. Walt Disney Imagineering has been busy, however, adding a few new rides and more, but again – lacking in any real bigtime additions. Maybe the upcoming D23 Expo will finally reveal some exciting tangible announcements related to locations like Disney Springs, Disneyland Drive, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom or any other Disney Park.

At this point, everyone is fed up with Disney Parks expansions being announced but no movement forward. 2023 brought about new promises that we have yet to come to fruition. Sure, a new Country Bear Jamboree and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are coming this summer, but regarding expansions, nothing seems to be breaking ground, which is frustrating the fanbase. If Disney plans to deliver on the promise of $60 billion in expansions over the next ten years, they better deliver – or the crown for theme park king/queen might be handed off to Universal Destinations and Experiences.

What do you think? Will Disney deliver on the hopes and promises of expansions, or will the Government continue interfering, leading to a newly crowned theme park leader?