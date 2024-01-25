Disney Fans Swarm Magic Kingdom for Final ‘Country Bears’ Show

Crowds are pouring in hours before Country Bear Jamboree closes forever at the Magic Kingdom.

The time has finally come to say goodbye to the legendary Disney theme park attraction known as Country Bear Jamboree. In 2023, The Walt Disney Company announced that this beloved attraction would be closing forever, making way for a brand-new show. The Country Bears aren’t going anywhere, but the original show will be heavily modified and updated to account for modern-day audiences.

In anticipation of this closure, thousands of guests are beginning to come in for one last show. New photos show the attraction looking the most crowded it’s ever been, with row after row full of eager guests.

This is by far the most love we’ve seen guests show Country Bear Jamboree in a long time, with some even live-streaming the attraction for hours on end in commemoration. Country Bear Jamboree’s final day of operation at the Magic Kingdom will be on Friday, January 26, with the attraction as we know it closing forever the following day, January 27, 2024. The new iteration of the attraction is called Country Bears Musical Jamboree and will feature new renditions of classic Disney songs. While the Country Bears will return, the version of Country Bear Jamboree, as we know it today, will be gone for good, with most fans under the assumption that a lot of the original songs will not be returning.

This marks an entirely new era for Magic Kingdom and its Frontierlasnd section of the park, with work underway on several projects. The most notable new addition coming to Frontierland, aside from the new Country Bears attraction, is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new take on Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain log flume attraction.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime in 2024 at the Magic Kingdom as well as the original Disneyland Resort, and fans could not be more excited for the grand opening, us included. The attraction will feature the exact same track layout and ride structure as the now-defunct Splash Mountain but will take guests on an all-new adventure inspired by Disney’s classic 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

