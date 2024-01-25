Nearly one year after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took over the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, the Reedy Creek Fire Department has ushered in a new era under the DeSantis Disney district.

DeSantis Disney District Fire Department Receives Complete Overhaul

In a press release sent to Inside The Magic and other major news outlets, the former Reedy Creek, now the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, announced that the Disney World fire department is under a new name, the “District Fire Department.”

The Walt Disney World Resort fire department in Lake Buena Vista is also under the Florida Gov Ron DeSantis banner, meaning when Gov DeSantis took over Reedy Creek in Orange County, the special district turned into the CFTOD, including the Disney fire department and its Disney supporters.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department (RCFD) today revealed its new logo and name: The District Fire Department.

This project represents a joint endeavor involving the district administration and the Fire Department, led by Acting Chief Ferrari and the District’s leadership. The decision to rename is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving the safety and operational efficiency of the Fire Department by creating visual unity between the two entities.

Throughout the rebranding process, the district administration and Fire Department leadership collaborated extensively, actively seeking and incorporating creative input from all department members and stakeholders.

Expressing his thoughts on the transformation to the ‘District Fire Department,’ District Administrator Glenton “Glen” Gilzean Jr. remarked, “The shift signifies a pivotal moment for district public safety personnel and the entire District team, reflecting a renewed dedication to excellence in service. I extend my gratitude to Acting Chief Ferrari for his unwavering leadership during this period of substantial growth.”

The evolution of the Fire Department highlights the District’s unwavering commitment to ongoing enhancements and providing services to taxpayers at the utmost standards of excellence. The renaming of the Fire Department serves as an initial phase in a thorough plan, with additional advancements to be implemented and communicated in the future.

Disney World’s Fire Department, the District Fire Department, responds to incidents in and around the Walt Disney World property. Fire departments in such facilities typically play a crucial role in handling emergencies, conducting drills, and ensuring compliance with safety regulations. These departments often consist of trained firefighters equipped to handle various situations, from medical emergencies to fire incidents.

In other news, thanks to Disney, Ron DeSantis is no longer running for President and is now looking to set his sights on being a Florida Governor full-time, which is bringing about some fear from Floridians and Disney World guests.

